Week two of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival is under way and stars brought their fashion A-game again in lavish outfits. From Bella Hadid’s vintage Versace gown to Kristen Stewart’s Chanel jumpsuit, stars are providing major style moments that can be used as inspiration for any formal events you have on the calendar this summer. The latest star to make a show-stopping entrance at Cannes was Kaia Gerber in a red dress, who resembled her mother Cindy Crawford while posing for the cameras.

On May 25, Gerber attended the screening of Elvis to support her boyfriend Austin Butler. For the occasion, the couple wore custom Celine ensembles that felt sophisticated and polished. Gerber radiated glamour in the fiery, form-fitting silk dress with a halter-neck design and an open-back detail. Her gown from the French fashion house had a special meaning behind it, as she graced the Cannes carpet while wearing her mother’s favorite color: red.

Crawford has sported the bold hue at many star-studded events in the past, including the First Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in 1995, the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest in 1990, and, most recently, at the 2018 Met Gala. Ahead, you’ll see just how similar Gerber and her mother look — the resemblance is truly uncanny.

Gerber’s Red Celine Dress At Cannes:

The model completed the look with a pair of strappy black pumps from Celine and elegant diamond studs from Tiffany & Co.

All The Times Crawford Wore A Red Dress, Starting In 1990

Crawford attended Revlon’s Unforgettable Women Contest on Aug. 2, 1990 in a red mini dress and gorgeous jewels.

1991

The model wore another red mini dress to attend the Revlon’s Unforgettable Women Contest in 1991.

1991

She attended the 63rd annual Academy Awards with husband Richard Gere that same year while wearing a red Versace gown with a plunging neckline and a crisscross detail in the back.

1995

Crawford arrived in Hollywood for the First Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards while sporting a floor-length silk gown and an extra-teased hairstyle.

2011

She wore a one-shoulder embellished gown by Roberto Cavalli while posing on the red carpet at the 68th Venice International Film Festival.

2018

The model attended the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” while wearing a shimmery Versace gown.