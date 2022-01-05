Tracee Ellis Ross’ Refreshing Zoom-Call Look Is As Easy To Wear As Sweats

Tracee Ellis Ross delivers countless creative outfits. She rocks the most polished, comfy travel sets and debuts unconventional, but amazing, WFH ensembles. The actor never allows the magic and fun of dressing up for work — even in a remote world — to disappear. She’s always prepared with fabulous looks for her virtual appearances, whether she’s in a radiant green two-piece suit or a couture getup. Ross’ floral dress, which she wore on Jan. 4, was the latest addition to her style file of glamorous Zoom-call ensembles — and it was one of her bests fits yet.

In an Instagram photo, Ross rocked a floral, long-sleeve Roberto Cavalli dress and knee-high, peony-hued Longchamp boots. She made sure to mention in her Insta caption that she dressed herself for her virtual appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show. (Who needs a stylist?) Ross has proven her prowess in creating the most striking and colorful WFH looks. She’s not afraid to wear controversial color pairings of cobalt blue and neon yellow, for example. And while most people would automatically reach for a winter sweater or a hoodie for work calls, Ross always goes above and beyond with her fashion picks.

For her virtual interview, she utilized fashion’s current fascination with maximalism by pairing pink boots with a floral mock-neck dress that had a flared skirt. The optimistic shade in Ross’ attire proved that the pink trend of 2021 is clearly not disappearing in 2022. The actor took her eccentric look a step further, by styling the loud print with a bold red lip. That wasn’t all, as Ross also surprised her Insta followers with a view of the back of her skirt, which featured a watercolor zebra print.

The style takeaway here for your own look on Zoom calls is that you shouldn’t be afraid to rock a bright floral print. Also, a dress is as easy to wear as a pair of sweats — you just slip it on for a one-and-done outfit — and it looks way more put together. You can take after Ross and select a dress with a more modest neckline like that of a turtleneck design. Ahead, find similar frocks to the actor’s, which you can wear to your next at-home work call.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.