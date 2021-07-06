You Can Now Buy Princess Diana’s Favorite Handbag

When Princess Diana separated from the royal family in the early 1990s, she embraced a more liberated attitude with her fashion. Her personal style from this post-royal era ran the gamut, from casual bike short outfits to dressy ensembles with a bit of tongue-in-cheek flair (case in point: her famous “revenge dress,” which now serves as a cultural touchstone). Equally as iconic was her bamboo handle Gucci bag, which she carried while running errands in the ‘90s. The purse retained such a powerful influence that now, 20 years later, Gucci is reviving the Diana bag (the brand has since named the purse after the late royal). The collection of Diana handbags honors the style icon’s legacy and reflects the Italian house’s modern-day aesthetic.

Thanks to Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, and his imagination, Princess Diana’s favorite purse now comes in three different sizes — mini, small, and medium. And unlike the princess’ signature purse in its creamy tan shade, Gucci’s new handbag collection offers variations in emerald, rose, cerulean, and ivory. Additionally, each modern iteration features a removable, neon-colored leather belt that ties around the purses’ signature wooden bamboo handles. The colorful belts can be purchased separately, as Michele invites you to customize your tote bag and make it as much of a signature staple in your capsule wardrobe as it was in Diana’s.

If you’re debating between sizes, the medium Gucci Diana makes for an ideal daily bag or working tote thanks to its roomy interior and detachable leather shoulder strap. The small size is a good everyday option and also comes with a detachable leather shoulder strap. Meanwhile, the mini bag is for those who like to pack light.

Gucci’s Diana bag is on track to become the it-bag this summer. Peruse through a few purses below, or head to gucci.com to shop the full collection.

