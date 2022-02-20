A purse style you’re likely familiar with is making its big return in spring 2022. Bucket handbags will reenter the fashion conversation, as predicted by the runways back in September 2021. Fashion powerhouses such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors brought the piece back into play in their seasonal collections via mini sizes and sleek leather designs. It’s no surprise the accessory is back in the trend cycle as they’re functional and practical.

For instance, the oversize style is suitable for holding all your necessities while you run your weekend errands. The sturdy exterior, plus circular bottom, prevents your bag from simply flopping over too on a table, as it’ll hold its shape. If you love the mini-anything fashion trend, you’ll fully embrace the petite bucket bags from the likes of Marni and Moschino. For spring, you’ll notice the purse comes in various fun, maximalist designs too. Paco Rabanne offers an option covered in silver sequins while BTB has a pearl-embellished raffia piece that’s perfect for toting around on your next tropical vacay.

(+) Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 (+) Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2022 INFO 1/2

Ahead, see all the new bucket bags that are hitting the market. You’ll want to reinvest in this design, if you don’t have it already, as everyone will be talking about it come spring.

