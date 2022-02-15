Lizzo's V-Day Outfit Looked Freeing Because You Can Ditch All The Undergarments

If you have an upcoming date night or fancy event to attend, look to Lizzo and her collection of one-of-a-kind dresses for inspiration. The singer not only owns a collection of adorable mini frocks, but she also knows how to make an entrance with each look. (Maximalist dressers, for example, can find inspiration from the iconic glittery sheer number she previously wore to Cardi B’s birthday party. For Valentine’s Day, too, there was a lot of glam from the singer. Lizzo rocked a sheer red dress, lip, and shoes — all nods to the vibrant shade that’s associated with the romantic holiday.

On Feb. 14, Lizzo and a friend went to Craig’s in West Hollywood, California for a Valentine’s Day dinner. The two subtly matched in red attire. Her beau’s casual dinner outfit consisted of a black jacket, pants, and red lace-up high-top sneakers. Red piping outlined the hood of his outerwear. Meanwhile, Lizzo spiced it up with a bright cherry-red sequin dress. The number was definitely the show-stopping piece in her date-night outfit. The long-sleeve piece featured a U-shape sheer design and showed a peek of skin. She styled the ensemble with matching colored stilettos and opted for her favorite miniature crystal bag. (Lizzo fans will remember the little pouch from the singer’s birthday outfit.) Lizzo completed her look with a red lip and elegant diamond drop earrings.

GIO/BACKGRID

Lizzo’s red dress was, of course, a perfect piece for Valentine’s Day, thought it’s a style that works for any going-out occasion you have on your docket. A mini dress with sheer paneling allows for that subtle flirty and sultry effect without revealing too much. Thus, it’s ideal for fashion enthusiasts who prefer some coverage but with a bit of pizzazz. You can channel Lizzo’s glam vibe with similar pieces, below.

