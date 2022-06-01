Kim Kardashian Has Worn These Pants 3 Times In The Past Week

As seen on the most recent episode of the Kardashians, it has been a challenging journey for Kim Kardashian to nail down her personal style after her divorce. As of late, though, the star has radiated a new-found confidence when it comes to fashion as she’s been spotted in many chic outfits while strutting around with her beau Pete Davidson. Most recently, the beloved couple took a trip across the pond to London. For the trip, Kardashian wore a black pair of Balenciaga boot pants, making a major fashion statement upon arrival. Her entire look was designed by the fashion house, in fact, as the mogul styled the unique pants with a casual Balenciaga hoodie and carried an extra-small shearling Hourglass Leather Bag.

It’s not common for the fashion icon to repeat outfits, but it seems like she can’t resist wearing the Balenciaga Pantaleggings over and over again. Shortly after the garment made its runway debut during the brand’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear show, Kardashian claimed the look as her own and began wearing the style for almost every occasion. Over the past week, though, she’s been seen in three variations of the bottoms — she wore a pink version on May 28 in Los Angeles, the black look on May 30 in London, and a metallic pair on May 31. And that’s not all. Kardashian wore three versions of the Pantaleggings in Portofino while celebrating the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. See all of the pants’ varied appearances below:

MEGA/GC Images

MEGA/GC Images

Kardashian’s adornment for her wardrobe staple doesn’t come as a surprise, though. The star has shared her love for the brand in many episodes of the show and was even named an ambassador for the brand last year. She’s also appeared in a few of the fashion house’s most recent campaigns and it doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down.

If you’re obsessed with all things Kardashian (guilty as charged), you can shop her signature style ahead. Below, shop the fashionista’s most-worn pair of pants.