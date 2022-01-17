Everyone has a go-to outfit for their weekly grocery runs. Your typical look might be an oversized hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. If you were feeling a bit fancy, maybe you’ll throw on a colorblock tracksuit and your favorite pair of slides. Regardless of your choice, the supermarket is generally a place where you don’t have to ponder too hard on what to wear. However, Hollywood A-listers think differently when they head out to Whole Foods or Erewhon. A celebrity’s outfit for grocery store trips always looks expertly put together and luxe. Stars wear Chanel blazers with baggy jeans, Max Mara cashmere coats, and they never forget to complete their attire with an It bag or shoe.

Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber are all stylish stars who allow their personal styles to shine while picking up groceries. Jolie frequently shops while rocking her timeless black ankle boots and coats. Meanwhile, Fox is a fashion maven who prefers a combo of laid-back pieces like baggy jeans and neon-hued bodysuits. Bieber, too, likes to wear reliable street style pieces — think oversized blazers, leggings, or a slouchy sweater.

Ahead, see six celebrities who have dressed up for a trip to the grocery store. Their outfits might inspire you to step it up the next time you go for a milk run. If you fall in love with a certain look, too, you can shop similar pieces to seamlessly recreate their ensemble.

Rihanna

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Rihanna knows how to make a fashionable entrance everywhere she goes, and that includes entering a grocery store. While most people slip into leggings, an oversized hoodie, and slides, Rihanna wears a Chanel ensemble to the supermarket. On top of that, she layered on multiple pearl and chunky gold pendant necklaces. She tried to keep it discrete with a pair of black sunglasses and a hat. However, her dressy attire made her shine.

Angelina Jolie

GAMR / BACKGRID

Jolie’s the queen of minimalism — she likes to wear classic pieces for both her work and her off-duty outfits. Out of all her polished outerwear, her favorite piece is her Max Mara wool cashmere wrap coat. Here, she rocked the designer number while picking up groceries with her family. Instead of sneakers, the actor dressed up her look with a pair of beige pumps.

Megan Fox

Last year Fox had a style revival. She wore countless memorable street style looks with vibrant-hued cardigans and bralettes. For a trip to Erewhon, the actor wore an oversized denim jacket, high-waisted jeans, and a lime-green bodysuit. She carried a matching neon-hued handbag and wore black mules. The star demonstrated that a supermarket outfit could be both fun and sexy.

Dua Lipa

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Lipa’s wardrobe staples are all about vivid accessories and eccentric styles. This extends to her grocery run ensembles, as she prefers to wear the latest puffer outerwear and carry trendy quilted handbags while picking up produce. One of her most standout supermarket looks was when she wore an orange vest with a Miu Miu handbag, pictured above.

Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kardashian is obsessed with her figure-hugging pieces and black attire. On a grocery outing with Travis Barker, she wore a monochromatic black ensemble consisting of an off-the-shoulder ribbed minidress, over-the-knee leather boots, and a knit bag. Most people wouldn’t resort to a mini number and sky-high boots to pick up groceries, but Kardashian is different. She loves her daring outfits for both casual and special occasions.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner and Bieber are the most stylish BFFs in Hollywood. The besties are regularly photographed together while wearing similar outfits. Here, the two wore matching athleisure attire to the grocery store. At first glance, their looks might appear as your everyday lounge set, but it was far from basic. Jenner wore a bralette and cropped leggings from Helmut Lang. She also carried the popular Prada Re-Edition 2005 bag and wore Yeezy slides. Meanwhile, Bieber dressed in a limited-edition red Comme des Garçons x Supreme sweater. That’s not all, as her bike shorts were from an exclusive collaboration by Kith x MISBHV, a Polish streetwear label.