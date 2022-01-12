Angelina Jolie loves minimalist fashion. The actor gravitates towards timeless pieces for her off-duty outfits. Her impressive archive of the classics include sophisticated staples like trench coats, everyday designer handbags, and oversized black sunglasses. The actor’s polished footwear collection, deserves a mention too. She owns a vast number of luxe pumps, affordable flats, and winter boots. To be specific, Jolie adores her black ankle booties from Valentino. She’s been wearing these shoes for years. You might not have noticed this if it wasn’t for her most recent appearance.

The actor stepped out on Jan. 11 to shop for groceries at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles. (Jolie’s youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt accompanied her.) For the casual outing, Jolie wore an all-black monochromatic outfit, which consisted of a Valentino wool-cashmere cape coat and jeans. Her black ankle boots, also from the Italian fashion house, was the High-Shine leather style. They have been part of the actor’s street style looks since 2019, which means she has a fondness for this classic footwear. The versatile shoes take zero effort to style — you can wear them with anything — and they’ll never exit out of the fashion trend cycle.

SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID

Aside from Jolie, other celebrities who love wearing their black ankle boots year round, include Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. For fall/winter, you can style the shoes with jeans or leggings, like the star did above. For spring/summer, the footwear can easily be reworked into midi dress and miniskirt outfits. Valentino’s High-Shine style, in particular, serves as an all-occasion shoe for Jolie. She can rock it to the grocery store just as easily as she can slip it on for date night. Her designer bootie is well worth the investment, too, given that she’s had it for so long. Shop her exact pair, below, along with other similar options.

