Come January, it can be tough to feel motivated. It's no easy feat feeling perky when the sun decides to peek through your blinds once a week, and it gets dark at 4:30pm, before you've even had your last meeting for the day. One way to cure the winter blues? When it's time to brave the cold, consider swapping out a neutral coat for a fun printed puffer jacket. OK, it won't quite banish all the gloom that winter brings, however, choosing lively outerwear will certainly add some much-needed excitement to your daily to-do list.

Thanks to luxury labels like The Row, Peter Do, and Totême, minimalism has served as the epitome of high-fashion outerwear — offering up everything from structured wool jackets to versatile trench coats. But a neutral jacket doesn't possess the same smile-inducing effect as something bright and playful. In fact, a colorful, abstract printed puffer can immediately amp up an entire look and serve as a focal point. Whether you choose a loud floral pattern or go for subtle pastel polka dots, you're sure to make a big statement.

If you're sold on a printed puffer jacket, ahead, find 10 cool outfits to recreate this winter. For an extra mood boost, accessorize with bold hues.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Make It Stand Out

Make your puffer stand out by wearing it with a matching set in a neutral like tan or beige. And for your accessories, opt for black or navy blue, which also allow the coat to be front and center.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Hit The Slopes In Style

Hitting the slopes? Don't forget your eye-catching puffer coat with a sporty feel. Keep your ears nice and toasty with a chic fur hat, and when the time comes, swap your ski boots for insulated, pillowy footwear.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Stick With The Classics

Houndstooth is one of those classic prints that will always remain in style. Minimalists, this is a look that'll allow you to get in on the trend. Pro tip: match your clutch to the puffer, and for the bottom of your look, keep everything simple by sticking to one color.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Pastel Printed Ensemble

Though down outerwear tends to skew sporty, if your style is more on the polished end, you can still wear a printed puffer. Choose a subtle pattern (like polka dots) and keep things toned down by opting for soft pastel pants.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Go Overboard

If standing out from the crowd is your goal, try head-to-toe prints. Clash unexpected colors, and if you're really into a flashy ensemble, choose an entirely different pattern for each article of clothing.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Florals For Winter

If you were lucky enough to find a store on January 6 to pick up some North Face x Gucci goodies, give yourself a round of applause. But for those who weren't as fortunate, not to worry, you can still rock a puffer from the luxury label. While it's technically a men's jacket, the multicolor style designed with Liberty London works for everyone. A floral jacket will surely lift your spirits in the winter.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Opt For An Elevated Puffer

In search of a more ladylike option? A puffer with delicate flowers in a pretty pastel blue is exactly what you need. On snowy days, finish off with luxe shearling booties.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Designer Logo

Though it's been around for a few seasons now, Saks Potts' logo-laden outerwear is still an Instagram favorite. Sport the label's cool puffer jacket with vibrant hues, like orange and green. Then, tie everything together by completing the look with a black and white crossbody.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Belt It

If you like more of a fitted look, try cinching your jacket in with a belt bag. Not only will you be on-trend, you'll won't have to worry about carrying a heavy tote around with you all day.

Printed Puffer Jacket Outfit: Pair Your Funky Print With Bright Colors

For a cohesive winter look, stick to the same vibrant color scheme. To do this, pick a few colors from your puffer and wear them through the rest of your attire and accessories.