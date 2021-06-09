Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Wore The Same Look But Channeled Different Vibes

Attending an in-person event means you can celebrate in ways you haven't been able to for over a year — let's be honest, a Zoom cocktail hour just isn't the same. The downside though is that you’ll have to wear real outfits again (as opposed to a fancy shirt on top and sweats on the bottom for Zoom). If the idea of piecing together a going-out look feels daunting, first off, know that you're not alone. And secondly, remember you can always rely on a coordinating outfit. Case in point: the two-piece sets Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wore when they celebrated Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou's birthday on June 8. Their nighttime looks coordinated to the point of being aesthetically pleasing, but weren’t too matchy-matchy, thus ensuring each supermodel stood out in her own fashion-forward way.

For her party outfit, Bieber relied on a timeless all-black color scheme. She wore a dark bralette from Alex Perry with a matching satin maxi skirt and introduced hints of sparkle via her accessories. The Jimmy Choo crystal bag she carried served as a handheld disco ball while her black pumps with a diamond ankle strap (also from Jimmy Choo) added another touch of shimmer. She also played with a fun clash of metallics by adding a few pieces of gold jewelry, like Jennifer Fisher hoops and a herringbone chain by Fallon, to her ensemble.

ALEXJR/BACKGRID

While Bieber wore all black, Jenner, on the other hand, went for a more trendy feel. She wore a retro-inspired, two-piece top and pants set. The 16Arlington pieces featured a swirling black and white print. Her outfit’s hypnotic pattern perfectly represented the ongoing trend of groovy prints and the resurgence of ‘70s-influenced style. As for Jenner’s finishing accessory touches, she wore a pair of heeled white sandals from Bottega Veneta and carried Prada’s Cleo shoulder bag.

Instead of panicking about an outfit right before an event starts or sending out a few SOS texts in your friend group chat — “What are you guys wearing tonight? What’s the vibe? Help!” — copy Bieber and Jenner’s outfits. Turn to the synchronized, two-piece set outfit formula. After you’ve figured out your own ensemble, help your BFF get dressed in a similar (or completely different) coordinating look as well. When you both arrive to the party, not only will your tastes seem in sync to others, but you will both look stellar in those Instagram photos.

Below you’ll find a few matching sets — including Bieber’s exact one from Alex Perry — that will put you in the party mood. Find a look that works for you and one that your friend loves, and the two of you will be set to celebrate this summer in style.

