Rihanna Went Grocery Shopping In The Least Casual, But Most Fabulous Outfit

What do you wear when you’re going on a grocery run? A typical outfit might look like leggings, a T-shirt, and slides or a casual dress you can throw on to feel semi-put together. Regardless, the supermarket is one place where many people don’t put too much thought into what they wear, unless you’re Rihanna. She will dress up and own it. The singer was recently spotted shopping in Whole Foods in New York City and stayed true to her penchant for unpredictably edgy ensembles. Rihanna wore a Chanel outfit that consisted of a little black jacket from the label’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection and a Number 5 belt. (She also wore a Chanel Camellia brooch.)

In addition to her notable pieces from the French luxury house, the singer wore ripped Gucci jeans, Adidas Samba sneakers, a black bralette (from her own Savage X Fenty line), and a Vivienne Westwood choker. For the most casual part of her look, she topped off her outfit with a green Yankees cap. As fans know, Rihanna loves the layered necklace look and this often serves as the centerpiece around her ensembles. However, for her grocery store run, many style parts were at play to make her errand-running outfit stand out. Though she tried to go incognito with sunglasses and a hat, Rihanna still shined brightly in her luxe ensemble. If there’s one fashion takeaway here, it’s that you should ditch your sweats in favor of Chanel the next time you shop for produce in aisle four. (If you don’t own any Chanel, wearing your fanciest getup will do.)

(+) PapCulture / BACKGRID (+) PapCulture / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Rihanna’s street style provides endless inspiration for fashion girls and her latest outfit solidifies her fashion prowess. If you’re not one to wear jeans, blazer, and a bralette while grocery shopping, however, that is totally fine. You can simply borrow one style tip from Rihanna’s look for your own excursions — perhaps the baseball cap would be a good, casual piece to work into your own ensemble? In addition, the bralette and blazer combo could easily become a date-night outfit.

For everyone else who wants to get their hands on RiRi’s exact Chanel jacket, you’ll have to wait. The item is currently part of its Fall 2021 lineup and will drop in boutiques soon. Below, you can find similar pieces to create your own fashionable grocery-run look, or maybe an outfit for a weekend girl’s trip.

