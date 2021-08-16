You read it here first: Jacquemus’s La maille cardigan has all the makings in becoming fashion’s next sought-after It piece. The top — identifiable by its delicate “Jacquemus” center clasp and revealing partition design — perfectly aligns with fashion’s latest pivot toward sensuality (make way, the loungewear styles of yesteryear; “sexy” dressing is back). The cardigan has a thriving crowd of celeb admirers. Kendall Jenner modeled the barely-there number during Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2021 show and Hailey Beiber put a laid-back, off-runway spin on the style back in July. Most recently, Megan Fox wore Jacquemus’ It cardigan while on a stroll in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The two supermodel besties, Jenner and Bieber, both opted for short-sleeved, uber cropped versions of Jacquemus’ top when they donned the sweater earlier this season. Fox, however, chose a long-sleeved version of the top — dubbed La maille Pralù longue — that helped showcase the piece as the lightweight-yet-sultry knit you’ll want to wear as summer (sadly) begins to fade into early fall. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox’s recent look told a fiery red color story. She sported a cherry-colored iteration of the soon-to-be-everywhere cardigan and paired it with a midriff-revealing, cutout slit skirt also from the French label. In addition, the actor carried a mini top handle purse from Mietis — also in a vivid red hue — and wore a pair Femme LA’s gold strappy heels to polish off her dressy weekend ensemble.

Shutterstock

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a similar vein, the trendy, lone clasp top parallels the one-button cardigan styling hack stars like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna have been gravitating towards. The A-list fashion connoisseurs wore their sweaters with just one button clasped, creating that slight peek-a-boo, midriff effect. The one-button hack is an effortless way to tap into the dominant, celebrity-approved trend of revealing tops, so if your fall shopping budget doesn’t allow for a new season Jacquemus cardi, get the look with an existing piece in your rotation.

As for those who’ve already boarded the Jacquemus train and plan to snag the label’s La maille cardigan for their autumn wardrobe, there’s a slew of lone-clasped iterations to pick from. Cropped or long, ribbed or fuzzy — you name it and you’ll find a version within Jacquemus’s cold-weather drop for 2021. Below, shop Fox’s exact ruby red, long-sleeve top, as well as a few other knitted options that resemble the buzzy Jacquemus cardigan.

