The first in-person fashion month since 2020 has concluded, and with it came a bounty of fresh trends to reinvigorate your wardrobe. The Spring/Summer 2022 runways made several things clear: mainly that sweatpants are over, minimalism is waning, and legitimate fashion is back for a full-on style refresh. But as you well know, the very best outfits always shine brightest with the help of accessories from handbags to shoes and adornment. In terms of the latter, the biggest Spring/Summer 2022 jewelry trends are just as bold and vibrant as the clothing itself.

Among the standout trends in New York — fashion month’s first stop — was dazzling eveningwear and plenty of ‘00s nostalgia, trends reflected in the silver chains and sparkling chandelier earrings. On the next leg in London, head-turning trends were revealed at every turn, like ‘90s-era cutouts and voluminous silhouettes pared back to neon baubles. Amped-up elegance made a mark on the Milan runways in many forms: seductive tailoring, gleaming metallics, and a fresh take on suiting, with jewelry added to make a statement. For the grand finale in Paris, it became clear that nostalgia once again rules — from head to toe.

The boldest jewelry trends to pair with the season’s vibrant attire include colorful chunky bangles, collar necklaces, whimsical beads, and elegant earrings, all of which indicate how delicate jewelry will see a reprieve in favor of large statement pieces, be they bright or glitzy. Similarly, supersized chokers, silver jewelry with a subversive twist, and body jewelry á la the ’90s and ’00s make a tremendous return, including high-on-the-arm cuffs, belly chains, and even toe rings. Keep reading for a full breakdown of next season’s most prominent jewelry trends, and shop the edit for a head start.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Up In Arms

Clockwise from top left: Tory Burch, Fendi, Raf Simons, Peter Do

Starting the season out with a nostalgic bang are arm cuffs — a mega-’90s and ’00s look that’s circulated back to the forefront, as witnessed at Peter Do, Fendi, Tory Burch, and Prada. Some are crafted from sleek metal for minimal tastes, while others come with a subversive edge, like Raf Simons’ talon-inspired designs. If not a look for every day, it’s definitely worth trying on vacation.

Life In Plastic

Clockwise from top left: Dior, Christian Siriano, Chanel, Moschino

As a playful continuation of the Y2K aesthetic, vibrant Barbie-girl-era jewelry will boom for spring in elevated ways such as enamel, resin, acetate, and acrylic. Whether you’re piling on the baubles á la Christian Dior, Chanel, and Moschino or accenting a minimal ensemble like Christain Siriano showed on his NYC runway, this trend is all about fun; no need to overthink it.

Slick Silver

Clockwise from top left: Balenciaga, Jonathan Simkhai, Givenchy, Paco Rabanne

Yellow gold isn’t gone, but it’s certainly taking a backseat to silver, which has steadily been on the rise over the past few seasons. For spring, the vibe skews edgier with a skosh of angst —think punk rock vibes, but in contrast with polished attire, as Balenciaga, Givenchy, Paco Rabanne, and Jonathan Simkhai displayed.

Beads, Baby

Clockwise from top left: Ulla Johnson, Marine Serre, Coach, Brandon Maxwell

Another Y2K-era trend with staying power for spring? Beads. Primarily, playful strands for your neck and wrists, be it a whimsical choker or a mixed-media design incorporating extras like pearls and charms.

She Bang(les)

Clockwise from top left: Alberta Ferretti, Oscar de la Renta, Sara Battaglia, Preen by Thorton Bregazzi

Not since the ’00s have bright and chunky bangles felt so fresh — another way to dive deep into the world of colorful spring accessories. If you typically revel in a restrained accent, look to Alberta Ferretti and Oscar de la Renta for inspiration, where tonal sets and carved colors proved standout. Live by a pile-it-on mentality, instead? How about Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Sara Battaglia’s elbow-high layering with metal and muted cuffs in the mix.

Nothing But Neck

Clockwise from top left: Balmain, Saint Laurent, Lanvin, Miu Miu

Draw eyes up with the season’s sleekest jewelry trend for bold moods: chunky metal chokers. Whether with a blazer, beaded sheath, bra top, or sweater, these oversize necklaces are made for big statements during cocktail hour or an event, coming in colorful rhinestones, large chainlinks, and sculpted metal.

Night On The Town

Clockwise from top left: Giambattista Valli, Carolina Herrera, Markarian, Prabal Gurung

Eveningwear returned in spades for Spring/Summer 2022, and along with it came dazzling jewelry fit for formal occasions and festive nights out. Like the very best trends, this one boasts options like megawatt rhinestones, frosted flowers, oversize beaded drops, and elaborate metalwork.

Pop Of Collar

Clockwise from top left: Isabel Marant, Proenza Schouler, Versace, Nina Ricci

The collar necklace is back for a singular bold statement, as proven by Proenza Schouler, Isabel Marant, Versace, and Nina Ricci. While sleek metal versions similarly emerged in collections, the buzziest takes are colorful or detailed, from two-tones and textural rope designs to versions with polished metal accents. And before you deem this a vacation-only look, take notes from the runways for ultra-fresh styling and pair yours with sharp suiting and eveningwear, too.

The Body Beautiful

Clockwise from top left: Missoni, Blumarine, Burberry, Acne Studios

As it’s surely evident by now, Aught’s style is back, with Spring/Summer 2022 marking the triumphant return of body jewelry from waist chains to toe rings. This trend ranges, though you might not think so at first — designers like Acne Studios and Burberry showed heavy-metal links for edgier moments. At the same time, Bluemarine and Missoni debuted more delicate renditions, like pretty butterfly and dainty bead-adorned chains.