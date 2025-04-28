Festival season is in full swing, which means the desert is the ultimate celebrity hotspot right now. Earlier in April, the streak started strong with the pièce de résistance of festival season: Coachella. ICYMI, for two back-to-back weekends, festival-goers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, and Kate Hudson (to name a few) donned their best Western-wear for performances from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Lisa, and Megan Thee Stallion. And on April 25, the horse girl dress code continued at Stagecoach Festival — one of country music’s biggest fêtes. Just like Coachella, the Indio, California grounds were flooded with A-list affairs, including NYLON Desert Disco, which turned the property into a fashion-forward hoedown.

Just two weeks after the iconic magazine shut down Coachella (fans still aren’t over Dove Cameron’s performance), NYLON outdid itself with its “first-ever boot stomping, trailblazing, electrified event during Stagecoach weekend,” the brand shared in a press release. “Tapping into Gen Z’s current obsession with all things country — while staying true to NYLON’s bold, signature style — allowed us to create something that felt both of-the-moment and totally our own,” said Lauren McCarthy, the editor-in-chief of NYLON, in the official press release. Inspired by the country-ified craze dominating the style scene (Bella Hadid would’ve loved this bash), the venue featured neon signs, a mechanical bull ride, and a horse stable-turned-photo booth — all presented by the evening’s lead sponsor, Coach. Each VIP guest clearly got the memo, as they arrived in cowboy boots, Stetson hats, double denim, and Coach bags galore.

One of the first to embrace the theme was Bachelor alum, Kelsey Anderson. The 27-year-old looked rodeo-ready in leather bell-bottoms, a bold bralette, and a brown cowboy hat. Then, Morgan Riddle followed Anderson’s lead in a micro-mini skirt, knee-high red cowboy boots, and the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 20. Other attendees took their country-coded looks in a more boho-chic direction, starting with Olivia Ponton, who paired a lace LWD with fringed boots and the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag in suede. Meg Donnelly also went the boho route in a patchwork maxi skirt, a dark denim jacket, and worn-out cowboy boots.

All this to say? Cowboy-core is alive and well this festival season. Ahead, see each celebrity look from the NYLON Desert Disco party, and stay tuned to TZR for more Western-esque ensembles this festival season.

Kelsey Anderson

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The Bachelor alum was all smiles in lace-up leather pants, a beaded bralette, a light-wash denim jacket, and a cowboy hat, of course.

Olivia Ponton

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The it girl delivered major outfit inspo in a lacy LWD, fringed suede boots, and a complementary Coach bag, which is shockingly still available to shop.

Morgan Riddle

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Taking a break from her signature tenniscore aesthetic, Riddle channeled her inner horse girl in a white matching set, embroidered boots, a Stetson hat, and the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag.

Meg Donnelly

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The Disney star’s patchwork maxi skirt looked so boho-chic alongside a jean jacket and boots.

Rachel Zoe

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The legend posed with Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Lance Bass in a layered feather top, dark-wash jeans, and suede chaps.

Tessa Brooks

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

All eyes were on the influencer in Hadid-coded jeans, an oversized leather jacket, a triangle-shaped bralette, and a suede cowboy hat, which tied the contrasting co-ord together.

Chandler Kinney

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Even though Kinney’s red boots were covered in dust (classic festival season), she turned heads in a sheer leopard print mini dress, plus a bralette underneath.

Lauren McCarthy

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The editor-in-chief of NYLON took cues from Hadid in a suede matching set layered overtop a graphic T-shirt.

Xandra Pohl

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Before her DJ set, Pohl posed for photographers in low-waisted jeans, a cropped suede jacket, and a denim Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag. She upped the Western vibes with a statement belt.

Deb Chubb

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The former Love Island contestant swapped her tropical attire for country-inspired staples, including cowboy boots, Daisy Dukes, and a white bra worn as a top.

Micah Lussier

Jason Sean Weiss & Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The former Love Is Blind star’s Western-inspired outfit was especially saucy, thanks to the sheer lace pants and the coordinating crop top.