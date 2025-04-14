A signature makeup look is key when “365 party girl” is in your job description. That’s why Charli XCX brought her go-to indie sleaze smoked-out liner and glossy nude lip to the desert for her 2025 Coachella weekend one performance on the music festival’s main stage. “We wanted to keep the look for Coachella true to Charli’s classic party girl makeup — sexy, sleek, but still fresh,” the singer’s makeup artist Yasmin Istanbouli exclusively tells TZR. “Since we’ve been working together for a while now doing shows and everything in between, we have a few core looks that Charli loves, so we normally choose a general look and then change it up every now and then.”

Istanbouli says Charli wanted a “true brows and lip” moment for Coachella, using the Valentino Beauty Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner to define her arches. (The singer is an ambassador for the brand.) Arguably, this is a practical move when your show is outdoors in the desert heat and you’re hosting an exclusive after party at the Guess Jean compound immediately after leaving the stage, allowing little time for intensive makeup touchups. “For the eye, we kept it super simple creating a thin line with the Valentino Beauty Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Liner. It's perfect as it's so versatile whether we wanted sleek and simple like today or a more smudged smoky eye that Charli loves,” Istanbouli says. “The gel liner does not move, which is necessary for the Coachella heat.”

Speaking of heat, cakey, melting foundation isn’t very Brat, so the makeup artist went light on base makeup to ensure the singer’s preferred second-skin look stayed intact. “We used the Valentino Beauty Vlighter in Rosa which is always so good for keeping her skin looking glowy and fresh,” Instanbouli says. “It's a perfect base for foundation or even mixed in with the foundation. Charli already has great skin so we normally go for a light base so that the heat doesn't disrupt anything.”

Courtesy of Yasmin Instanbouli/Valentino Beauty

As for the lip combo that tied her makeup together, Instanbouli applied the Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color in Couture In The Streets (a rosy beige nude) as a base, and topped it with the new Valentino Beauty Puffer Gloss in Warm It Up (a milky rose brown). “The matte lipstick as a base and the puffer gloss as a topper is the perfect combo to keep her lips pigmented but also hydrated throughout the show,” Instanbouli shares.

Naturally, Charli brought the Brat universe to Coachella with special guest performers Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish, who all performed their verses from their respective remixes, and brat muses models Gabbriette and Alex Consani served as the night’s “Apple” girls.

So is brat summer over? Who is Charli if it’s done? These are the existential questions Charli mused during the outro of her set. TBD on whether summer 2025 will be brat, but as the singer concluded in the video, whatever happens, she’s still Charli XCX. And a signature makeup look will always be part of who you are.

Charli XCX’s Coachella Performance Makeup