(The Shopping List)
A Denim Jacket Is My Spring Wardrobe Hero
And, it should be yours, too.
We all know that denim has been around for a minute, transitioning from 1920s workwear worn by railroad laborers to the acid wash of the ‘80s to today’s mud-stained Acne Studios jeans. So, it’s absolutely nothing new. But, as of late, it seems like denim has been at the forefront of 2025 fashion trends. What am I talking about? For example, this month saw Kendrick Lamar’s Celine flare jeans at the Super Bowl go crazy viral while Beyoncé’s collaboration with Levi’s — in honor of her Cowboy Carter album — has been sparking new interest in the iconic brand. Clothing headlines have been denim on denim on denim, and I’m totally on board. I love a light wash baggy fit or a cute mini skirt, but above all, my favorite article of clothing is a denim jacket — particularly as a spring transitional piece. Its versatility is unmatched.
When layered over a sweater or long sleeve, it’s great for days that are a bit chilly, or you can cover up for a light breeze by throwing it over a tank or blouse. I’ll even wear an oversized style buttoned-up as a top or dress accompanied with tall boots. Plus, there are so many variations to play with these days: cropped fits, cinched waists, short-sleeves, bomber styles. A jean jacket is truly a catch-all in my wardrobe, so you’ll always find one in my suitcase, no matter the destination.
Whatever your preference, I compiled 10 denim jackets you’ll want to scoop up before spring officially rolls around. Read on for fashion’s hottest picks, ranging from structured sleeves and ballooned silhouettes puffiness to blinged-out collars.
With the classic jean jacket shape, this faded light-wash denim jacket by Anine Bing will become a staple in your closet. Pro tip: Wear it buttoned with a pair of matching jeans for a chic denim tuxedo look.
Not a fan of oversized? Modern Citizen’s go you covered with a cinched waist and structured sleeves.
Marc Jacobs will always have fun with shape. Exhibit A: This black denim jacket that features a peplum flare at the waist.
Although it’s a top, this short-sleeve denim shirt by AGOLDE would make the cutest cover-up over a flowy blouse or bodysuit during the warmer months.
Baggy denim is in, and Loewe’s Balloon Zip-Up Drawstring Denim Jacket fits the description. Plus, the drawstring helps to snatch you in, if you’re looking for more shape.
Miu Miu is taking you back to ‘90s skate culture with this zipped denim jacket featuring a tan velvet collar. Throw on a pair of sneakers and some black sunnies, and you’re good to go.
If you’re still in full Cowboy Carter mode, I just found the perfect centerpiece for your look: this Givenchy dark denim jacket with an embellished collar. Beyoncé would totally approve.
Casual denim jackets can often harken back to the more youthful, playground looks of your childhood. For a touch of sophistication, try this sleek bomber style with a zipper closure.
The brown leather trim on this Sandro jacket gives total “old money vibes.” Imagine this with tight brown riding pants and a pair of tall rain boots while exploring the English countryside.
The only things you need to match this ‘80s style band jacket: mom jeans, teased hair, scrunched socks, and white sneakers.