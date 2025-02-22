We all know that denim has been around for a minute, transitioning from 1920s workwear worn by railroad laborers to the acid wash of the ‘80s to today’s mud-stained Acne Studios jeans. So, it’s absolutely nothing new. But, as of late, it seems like denim has been at the forefront of 2025 fashion trends. What am I talking about? For example, this month saw Kendrick Lamar’s Celine flare jeans at the Super Bowl go crazy viral while Beyoncé’s collaboration with Levi’s — in honor of her Cowboy Carter album — has been sparking new interest in the iconic brand. Clothing headlines have been denim on denim on denim, and I’m totally on board. I love a light wash baggy fit or a cute mini skirt, but above all, my favorite article of clothing is a denim jacket — particularly as a spring transitional piece. Its versatility is unmatched.

When layered over a sweater or long sleeve, it’s great for days that are a bit chilly, or you can cover up for a light breeze by throwing it over a tank or blouse. I’ll even wear an oversized style buttoned-up as a top or dress accompanied with tall boots. Plus, there are so many variations to play with these days: cropped fits, cinched waists, short-sleeves, bomber styles. A jean jacket is truly a catch-all in my wardrobe, so you’ll always find one in my suitcase, no matter the destination.

Whatever your preference, I compiled 10 denim jackets you’ll want to scoop up before spring officially rolls around. Read on for fashion’s hottest picks, ranging from structured sleeves and ballooned silhouettes puffiness to blinged-out collars.

Anine Bing Rory Vintage $350 See On Anine Bing With the classic jean jacket shape, this faded light-wash denim jacket by Anine Bing will become a staple in your closet. Pro tip: Wear it buttoned with a pair of matching jeans for a chic denim tuxedo look.

Modern Citizen Emmett Structured-Sleeve Denim Jacket $168 See On Modern Citizen Not a fan of oversized? Modern Citizen’s go you covered with a cinched waist and structured sleeves.

Marc Jacobs Fluted Denim Jacket $425 See On Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs will always have fun with shape. Exhibit A: This black denim jacket that features a peplum flare at the waist.

AGOLDE Taron Shirt $218 See On FWRD Although it’s a top, this short-sleeve denim shirt by AGOLDE would make the cutest cover-up over a flowy blouse or bodysuit during the warmer months.

Loewe Balloon Zip-Up Drawstring Denim Jacket $1,900 See On Neiman Marcus Baggy denim is in, and Loewe’s Balloon Zip-Up Drawstring Denim Jacket fits the description. Plus, the drawstring helps to snatch you in, if you’re looking for more shape.

Miu Miu Denim Jacket with Velvet Collar $3,700 See On Bergdorf Goodman Miu Miu is taking you back to ‘90s skate culture with this zipped denim jacket featuring a tan velvet collar. Throw on a pair of sneakers and some black sunnies, and you’re good to go.

Givenchy Pearly Crystal Collar Denim Jacket $3,150 See On Bergdorf Goodman If you’re still in full Cowboy Carter mode, I just found the perfect centerpiece for your look: this Givenchy dark denim jacket with an embellished collar. Beyoncé would totally approve.

Helmut Lang Apex Denim Jacket $495 $198 See On Helmut Lang Casual denim jackets can often harken back to the more youthful, playground looks of your childhood. For a touch of sophistication, try this sleek bomber style with a zipper closure.

Sandro Denim Jacket With Leather Collar $520 $312 See On Sandro The brown leather trim on this Sandro jacket gives total “old money vibes.” Imagine this with tight brown riding pants and a pair of tall rain boots while exploring the English countryside.