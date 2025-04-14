So far it’s been a banner year for Lalisa (Lisa) Manobal. Of course, the member of K-pop super group BLACKPINK achieved global stardom years ago, but in 2025 she added to her resume by releasing her first solo album, Alter Ego, as well as starring in spring’s must-watch mystery The White Lotus. And as if that wasn’t enough to cement her status as one of the most sought-after it girls in the word, this weekend Lisa also performed her first solo set at Coachella — with newly blonde hair that was a perfect fit for her rockstar persona.

The “Born Again” singer is no stranger to the annual music festival. BLACKPINK has performed to massive crowds there twice in the past, but considering that this was her first major solo endeavor in support of her newly released album — not to mention directly off the heels of The White Lotus’ season finale — the occasion required a major fashion and beauty moment. And she more than delivered on both. Lisa’s plethora of performance looks included a “reptilian villain” catsuit and illuminated bodysuit by designer Asher Levine, as well as a matching Hello Kitty set and a pair of red studded short shorts with a star-shaped top, but her newly transformed hair made just as much of a statement as her ensembles. The former chestnut brunette was sporting a significantly lighter and brighter shade that celebrity colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional Ambassador Jacob Schwartz is calling “Soft Mink Blonde.”

Like Lindsay Lohan’s “Almond Milk Blonde” and Nicole Kidman’s “Butter Biscuit Blonde”, Lisa’s fresh color follows the trend of blondes that aren’t too warm or too cool. Schwartz created the well-balanced color by combining Schwarzkopf Professional’s Igora Vibrance and Vario Blond Super Plus, and the hair expert totally fulfilled his fantasy of giving the Thai artist a “superstar luxury” look.

Once the “Rockstar” singer’s color was refreshed, her hair was in the hands of celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza to style it for her solo Coachella performance. Oropeza created a half-up style with Lisa’s waist-length hair: Two itty bitty space buns and a set of wispy bangs. To complete her festival beauty look, nail artist Juan Alvear gave the rapper shimmering curved, claw-like nails that matched her reptilian ensemble and Haemin added lush lashes, softly smoked out eye makeup, and matte nude lips for a look blends both eastern and western makeup trends.

This isn’t Lisa’s first foray as a blonde — she went platinum blonde back in 2022 and sported a light blue-tinged blonde in 2019 — but this fresh color is the perfect way to usher in her new era as a solo artist. That said, don’t get too used to it; the Alter Ego singer is known to switch up her color on a whim (especially given the theme of her new album), so sky’s the limit as for what to expect from her next. In more ways than one.