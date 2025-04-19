Cowboy boots. Bolo ties. Bootcut jeans. Stetson hats. Suede chaps. Welcome to Bella Hadid’s closet. The multi-hyphenate has always been a horse girl at heart (she started riding at three years old), however, her relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos has recently re-awakened her equestrian side. Ever since the power couple got together in Feb. 2024, Hadid’s signature style has taken a country-ified turn. She even collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on three Western-inspired collections. And to no surprise, she’s not the only A-lister along for the ride.

The country-cool aesthetic first took off in March 2024, when Beyoncé released her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album. The icon’s era is Western-wear personified, complete with denim on denim, paisley pieces, and cowboy hats galore. On March 8, 2024, a few weeks before the record dropped, Hadid debuted her first horse girl ‘fit: a semi-sheer halter-top, leather pants, vintage cowboy boots, and a Stetson hat, of course. From there, her new aesthetic was off to the races. Some of her most notable country co-ords? In Sept. 2024, the supermodel celebrated the opening of a Kemo Sabe store in NYC. She dressed the part in flared Frame jeans, alongside a plunging Western shirt. On the accessories front, she chose a bold belt buckle, a black cowboy hat, and brown suede boots, courtesy of — you guessed it — Kemo Sabe. That same day, she swapped her denim for a flirty polka-dot dress from Frankies Bikinis, which seemingly teased her upcoming collab.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) VAEM / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

In true Hollywood fashion, celebrities were quick to follow Beyoncé and Hadid’s lead. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez (to name a few) have also gone the rodeo-ready route lately — proving horse girl-core is here to stay. If you’re looking for some outfit inspo, keep scrolling to see how fashion muses are embracing their inner horse girl.

Rihanna

BACKGRID

A few months before Hadid’s cowboy-core era began, Rihanna got ahead of the trend. During a vacation to Aspen in Dec. 2023, the legend went shopping in light-wash Balenciaga jeans, which complemented her baby blue cowboy boots. She upped the “yeehaw” energy with a custom brown cowboy hat from Kemo Sabe (casual), plus a statement belt buckle.

Paris Hilton

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

At Coachella in April 2024, Hilton gave cowboycore a gothic flair in an all-black look, complete with a Dion Lee LBD, Sonora cowboy boots, a matching hat, and lots of silver jewelry.

Beyoncé

Continuing her Cowboy Carter era in April 2024, Beyoncé proved she’s the Western blueprint in an Alexander McQueen denim duo and Givenchy Shark Lock Cowboy Boots. Extra points for her custom “Jolene” bag from Ozias.

Ellie Goulding

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment

Thanks to her over-the-knee cowboy boots, Elie Goulding’s sheer wrap coat at the Elie Saab Fall 2025 Couture show felt right up Beyoncé’s alley.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

The it girl added a subtle country-core flair to her cowl-neck top and Coach Tabby Bag 26 via black Sonora cowboy boots.

Kate Hudson

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

While her aesthetic typically reads bohemian, every once and awhile, Hudson will lean more horse girl. During a mid-day stroll with her daughter in July 2024, the A-lister looked straight out of Nashville in a flowy LWD, cinched with a striking black belt. Then, she accessorized with Kemo Sabe suede boots and a matching Rag & Bone hobo bag — pieces Hadid would definitely wear.

Lana Del Rey

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment

In anticipation of her upcoming country album, The Right Person Will Stay, Rey performed at Leeds Festival in Aug. 2024 wearing cowgirl garb. She sourced Boot Barn for metallic boots, alongside a floral slip dress.

Taylor Swift

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Back in the days of her eponymous debut album, Swift hardly went anywhere without her cowboy boots. At a Kansas City Chiefs game in Nov. 2024, she revamped her bygone country era in a suede version from Christian Louboutin — her favorite footwear label both on- and off-stage.

Jennifer Lopez

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

In Aspen, Colorado, celebrities often go one of two directions with their style: après-ski or country-cool. Lopez, for one, went the latter route in Dec. 2024. The multi-hyphenate pulled off a Canadian tuxedo and a beige cowboy hat.

Emma Roberts

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Ask any it girl and they’ll agree: suede screams country-core. At a Knicks game in Jan. 2025, Roberts styled a suede skirt set, plus Western-esque boots from ATP Atelier.

Kim Kardashian

In honor of her daughter Chicago’s cowgirl-themed birthday party, Kardashian committed to the bit in a mix of leather and denim. However, it was her custom Louis Vuitton cowboy hat and leather chaps that stole the show.

Dua Lipa

If you follow Lipa on Instagram (who doesn’t?), you know her Radical Optimism Tour has been ultra-stylish — even off-stage. While exploring Melbourne, Australia, the performer channeled Hadid in a lace-trimmed crop top from Chloé, Daisy Dukes, and knee-high cowboy boots, courtesy of Dsquared2. Lipa’s carry-all was her now-signature Chanel 25 Bag.

Sienna Miller

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Forever a Chloé girl, Miller wore a denim-on-denim moment from the French atelier, which looked chic overtop a sheer Western shirt. A suede hobo bag and complementary Gucci Horsebit Flats completed her outfit on April 1, 2025.