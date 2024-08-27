Thanks in part to the Zendaya-led blockbuster Challengers — a film that follows the love triangle of three professional tennis players — 2024 is undeniably the year of tenniscore. So, it comes as no surprise that all eyes are on the 2024 US Open, which famously began on August 26 — the first Monday in August. The tennis championship is always an enviable ticket — one that only a handful of celebrities get their hands on. This year, Kerry Washington, Anna Wintour, Phoebe Dynevor, and others were spotted in the stands on day one — dressed in a slew of tenniscore-inspired looks, no less.

While fans are still waiting on Zendaya to channel her inner Tashi Duncan at the Open (IYKYK), on August 26, the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York was packed with A-list tennis enthusiasts. Washington, for one, was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Queens venue in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren. The Scandal alum’s combo blended the quiet luxury aesthetic with classic tenniscore staples, most notably, white linen shorts. Then there was the newly-engaged Dynevor, who went a more laidback tennis-ready route in a pinstripe vest and a jean skirt. Her fiancé, Cameron Fuller served as her plus-one. Zoey Deutch sat nearby, maintaining a low-profile in a chic LBD and an of-the-moment matching headband.

The best part about the US Open? New Challengers-esque celebrity outfits will drop every day for the next two weeks. Keep scrolling for the best OOTDs so far, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it until the final match.

Kerry Washington

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few days after emceeing the Democratic National Convention, Washington popped up at the US Open. The fashion muse was the picture of easy luxury in white thigh-grazing shorts, a tucked-in blue button-down, a light-brown belt, and matching pointy pumps — presumably these slingback Larroude x Altuzarra heels in deep chocolate. She upped the luxe ante with Ralph Lauren’s 888 Box Calfskin Top-Handle Bag.

Zoey Deutch

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Marking her first public appearance since the Chanel Haute Couture show in late June, Deutch stood out amongst the sold-out audience in a halter-neck LBD. From there, the Something From Tiffany’s actor accessorized with rectangular black sunglasses and eye-catching gold hoop earrings.

Phoebe Dynevor

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After hitting up the Moêt & Chandon soirée at the US Open, Dynevor was photographed in versatile Louis Vuitton pieces, starting with a black pinstripe vest. Instead of complementary trousers, the Bridgerton star opted for a bleached denim midi skirt, which looked sleek alongside her ivory top-handle bag — both from Louis Vuitton, of course.

Misty Copeland

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

The professional ballerina posed for a photo op in a Dolce & Gabbana LBD complete with posh white accents. The quarter-sleeve mini was adorned with an oversized Peter Pan collar and coordinating cuffs.

Vera Wang & Anna Wintour

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The two style icons arrived at the US Open in semi-matching attire. Wang, for starters, stayed true to her signature aesthetic in a satin tank top and a floor-length skirt, paired with timeless pearls and a circular clutch. Then, there was Wintour, who selected a white corseted maxi dress topped with a black floral motif. For a touch of bling, the Vogue editor slipped on rhinestone knee-high boots.