The Fashion Industry Can’t Get Enough Of This Chic “Countrycore” Aesthetic

Not long ago, it was nearly impossible to go a week or two without hearing about a new “core” — barbiecore, cottagecore, balletcore, the list goes on and on. Although things have cooled down surrounding the (often fleeting) viral trends, more general fashion aesthetics are still very much in demand, like the countryside look. Defined by barn jackets, riding boots, and checkered everything, the “countrycore” vibe is simultaneously classic and chic.

New York-based stylist Beverly Nguyen says, “In a world of fast fashion and quick trend cycles, we’re starting to see people crave more timeless styles and quality pieces.” She adds, “People are looking to traditional styles to add that touch of sophistication and styling it with a contemporary edge to make the modern countryside chic aesthetic we’re seeing everywhere.”

It’s also quite appealing to those who appreciate the good ole’ outdoors, according to April Xie, the founder of Simple Retro. “The countryside aesthetic resonates with people seeking comfort, simplicity, and a connection to nature in an increasingly fast-paced and digital world,” the expert says.

Fashion’s biggest players are also on board with the countryside look, as illustrated by the Fall/Winter 2024 runways. Alexander McQueen reimagined the classic barn jacket silhouette with its peplum iteration. Chloé went full-throttle on checkered print, showing the pattern with funnel-neck coats. And on the riding boot front, Gucci hit the nail on the head with its sleek pointy-toe brown version.

Elisabeth Kassab, the founder of @stylistcheck, doesn’t anticipate the craze will slow down next year. “It’s already been around in many ways since the 1900s, just now reinterpreted,” she says about the outdoorsy look. “But I think there will be more tailoring involved in 2025,” she adds. “Think Carolyn Bessette[-Kennedy] meets Ralph Lauren.”

Ahead, see how five fashion influencers approach the countryside aesthetic, and pick up some of the essential pieces required to nail the look, too.

Cool & Classic

A tartan piece — such as a jacket or skirt — is one way to partake in the aesthetic, according to Nguyen, who’s been working with The Glenlivet to style their new tartan. “The traditional tartan is a centuries-old, Scottish heritage fabric with a rich history,” the stylist says. “That history gives the fabric weight and sophistication that easily elevates any look.”

She adds that the key to giving the pattern a fresh feel is to style it with modern silhouettes, colors, and textures — like the black velvet slippers and turquoise leather bag above.

Boot Up

Calling all horse girls: The riding boot craze is in full swing. Make yours the focal point of your outfit by tucking light-wash, straight-leg jeans into the shoes. A brown leather jacket feels fitting for a trip to the stable (or a weekend at the lodge).

Favorite Flannel

Picture it: You’re outside, cozied up in front of the fire, wearing your softest plaid flannel top. Even if you open your eyes and you’re still in the city, you can rock the classic look with cuffed denim and suede flats. Work a checkered sock into the look for good measure.

Nature Inspired

If equestrian-like pieces aren’t your thing, achieve the sought-after vibe via a head-to-toe olive green. Here, the oversized turtleneck and straight-leg trouser combo screams countryside chic. From there, play up the fall aesthetic with a burgundy bag.

Make It Modern

Give your barn jacket a modern spin with a fiery red pullover over a white button-down. If the weather permits, skip the pants and opting for short shorts instead. Slide-on clogs (with socks) tie into the outfit’s laidback look.