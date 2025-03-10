On March 8, Lady Gaga hit a major career milestone. ICYMI, the Grammy winner played double duty at Saturday Night Live — she took center stage as the host and the musical guest. Not only that, the episode marked her fifth time performing. All this to say? She had lots to celebrate once the live broadcast wrapped. In true SNL fashion, the icon headed from Studio 8H to the after-party, where the entire cast was waiting. Outside L’Avenue in Saks Fifth Avenue, Gaga was spotted in her final ‘fit of the night: a bedazzled Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, plus a few signature accessories.

While en route to the upscale French eatery, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi in all-black, starting with a custom one-piece. The Victoria’s Secret number was covered in rhinestones from top to bottom, complete with long-sleeves and plunging neckline. Gaga skipped pants altogether and instead styled semi-sheer black tights. Then, she popped on the peep-toe Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Pumps, which featured a peep-toe and 150 mm heels. Always on board for a statement headpiece, Gaga donned a feather-embellished saucer hat, custom-made by London-based designer, Luis De Javier. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the accessory was similarly decorated with crystals, just like her bodysuit. It also had a small cutout by her right eye. After the A-list affair, the Joker star swapped her hat for matching sunglasses. She skipped a purse and instead carried a glass box with a mouse inside. Fans know this was an homage to that night’s SNL skit “Pip.”

To no surprise, Gaga’s entire episode was a fashion-forward soirée. She delivered her opening monologue in a fully beaded, semi-sheer gown courtesy of Giuseppe Di Morabito Fall 2025. The shimmery slip debuted on the runway just last week. During the “A Long Goodbye" sketch,” Gaga wore a polka-dot dress from Reformation, topped with a velvet bow. (It’s shockingly still available to shop). Then, to perform her chart-topping single, “Abracadabra,” she embraced her eccentric side in a red crystallized catsuit by Brooklyn-based designer, Luar.

The next host of SNL has yet to be announced. Regardless of who it is, they have a lot to live up to on the style front, thanks to Gaga.