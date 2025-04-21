In case you needed more proof that metallic manicures have been sneakily replacing spring’s traditional go-to shades (if the most trendsetting celebrities have anything to say about it, that is), Megan Thee Stallion just co-signed the look with a stellar set of silver nails. Not only that, but she did so on one of the biggest platforms possible, the Coachella stage. The Houston-based rapper attended the annual music festival’s second weekend dressed in a Y2K-inspired pair of distressed jeans with a matching thong and halter top by Who Decides War by MRDR BRVDO, and her noteworthy mani expertly coordinated with the silver studs on her ensemble.

Some of the most stylish stars around — from Gracie Abrams to Dua Lipa and beyond — have been proponents of silver nails, a look that typically peaks around the holiday season. But lately it seems like these influential A-listers are loving the metallic mani year-round for its ability to function like jewelry. Or in Meg’s case, hardware. Her square-tipped, long tapered nails were the perfect finishing touch to her edgy, Western-tinged outfit and matching jewelry. And if you like the “Mamushi” rapper’s recent foray into horse girl territory, you’re in luck. She just announced her upcoming single, “Whenever”, with artwork that features her decked out in a denim cowboy hat and bikini.

As for the rest of the H-Town Hottie’s Coachella glam, she swapped last weekend’s big, fluffy copper curls for thigh-length copper mermaid hair and her makeup consisted of upswept smoky eyes and her signature nude-pink lip with contrasting liner. The complete look was perfect for the stage, where she performed yet another energetic set of her hits.

While Meg’s silver nails were certainly statement-making, they’re actually on the more minimalist side when you examine her impressive mani history — complete with 3D Kawaii-inspired accoutrements and upside-down nails fit for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. But one thing is certain: New music means new bold beauty looks for the “HISS” rapper, and with her horse girl era loading, we can only hope for some standout sets with cowgirl motifs to match. Giddy up.