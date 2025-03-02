At the ripe age of 39, I’m attending my very first rodeo. Yes, in a few days, I’ll be headed to the annual Houston Rodeo, living out my cowgirl dreams for three whole days. The trip will be a luxe one, as I’ll be staying at the stunning Houston Thompson hotel and indulging in spa treatments and shopping in between events — so I’m more than a little excited to hit the Texas scene. The first order of business before I hit the road? The perfect Wild West-inspired wardrobe to help me live out my horse girl dreams ... in an elevated way, of course. Luckily, I have the perfect muse: Bella Hadid.

Over the past year or so the model has fully embraced the cowboy lifestyle and has pivoted her off-duty model look to a more country-fied cool aesthetic. Bootcut denim, suede chaps, Stetson hats, western boots — she’s going all in. And now, so will I. In preparation for my upcoming rodeo adventure, I bookmarked a number of Hadid looks from the past year as inspiration. My goal is too fit into the laid-back Americana surroundings without leaning too hokey or costume-y.

Ahead, see the Hadid-inspired essentials I’m packing for my first big horse-girl getaway. Yeehaw.

Mother Denim PETITES The Lil Weekender $238 See On Mother Denim Light wash bootcut jeans that fit just right over your favorite pair of cowboy boots are an essential part of any Americana wardrobe.

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Satin Western Shirt $138 See on Madewell Western shirts are totally having a moment. I love this silky, elevated take on the classic ranch style.

Prada Saffiano Leather Bolo Tie $550 See On Prada Yes, bolo ties can be chic, and this Prada version is a prime example. I like the idea of pairing it with a fitted tank or tee and giving an otherwise classic look a little boost.

Miron Crosby Bonnie Umber $1,295 See On Miron Crosby A good quality, versatile pair of cowboy boots is a non-negotiable in any western wardrobe. The classic Bonnie Umber style from Miron Crosby is one that will last you for years to come and will work for a variety of outfits.

Miaou Bobby Corset $225 See On Miaou Hadid has seamlessly worked corsets into her horse girl style, and I plan on follwoing suit. This striped option from Miaou pairs nicely with a denim skirt and boots.

Self-Portrait Flared Denim Midi Skirt $240 $168 See On My Theresa In addition to a sturdy pair of jeans, denim skirts are also a key component to a cowgirl’s wardrobe. A fun, fluted silhouette adds a bit of flare and interest to the look.

LOVESHACKFANCY Geraline Suede Fringe Jacket $1,495 See On LOVESHACKFANCY Fringe detailing adds a bit of pizzaz to any horse girl look and is an easy way to immediately dress up a t-shirt and jeans.

RE/DONE 70s Loose "Rodeo Drive" Tee $160 See On RE/DONE I love the idea of layering pairing this rodeo tee with bootcut jeans, a leather jacket, and a wide plaque buckle belt. I think Hadid would approve.

Ralph Lauren Rodeo-Buckle Vachetta Leather Wide Belt $1,100 See On Ralph Lauren Speaking of plaque buckle belts, this Ralph Lauren style is about as Americana as it gets. (It even has a rodeo cowboy engraved on the buckle!)

Lucchese The Alamo $1,295 See On Lucchese Like a good pair of boots, horse girls don’t go anywhere without their Stetson-style hats. This classic taupe option from The Alamo will go well with anything.