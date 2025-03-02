(The Shopping List)

I’m Channeling Bella Hadid’s Western Era This Spring

Time to tap into my inner horse girl.

by Angela Melero
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Bella Hadid cowboy fashion
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

At the ripe age of 39, I’m attending my very first rodeo. Yes, in a few days, I’ll be headed to the annual Houston Rodeo, living out my cowgirl dreams for three whole days. The trip will be a luxe one, as I’ll be staying at the stunning Houston Thompson hotel and indulging in spa treatments and shopping in between events — so I’m more than a little excited to hit the Texas scene. The first order of business before I hit the road? The perfect Wild West-inspired wardrobe to help me live out my horse girl dreams ... in an elevated way, of course. Luckily, I have the perfect muse: Bella Hadid.

Over the past year or so the model has fully embraced the cowboy lifestyle and has pivoted her off-duty model look to a more country-fied cool aesthetic. Bootcut denim, suede chaps, Stetson hats, western boots — she’s going all in. And now, so will I. In preparation for my upcoming rodeo adventure, I bookmarked a number of Hadid looks from the past year as inspiration. My goal is too fit into the laid-back Americana surroundings without leaning too hokey or costume-y.

Ahead, see the Hadid-inspired essentials I’m packing for my first big horse-girl getaway. Yeehaw.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Gotham/Getty Images

Light wash bootcut jeans that fit just right over your favorite pair of cowboy boots are an essential part of any Americana wardrobe.

Western shirts are totally having a moment. I love this silky, elevated take on the classic ranch style.

Yes, bolo ties can be chic, and this Prada version is a prime example. I like the idea of pairing it with a fitted tank or tee and giving an otherwise classic look a little boost.

A good quality, versatile pair of cowboy boots is a non-negotiable in any western wardrobe. The classic Bonnie Umber style from Miron Crosby is one that will last you for years to come and will work for a variety of outfits.

Hadid has seamlessly worked corsets into her horse girl style, and I plan on follwoing suit. This striped option from Miaou pairs nicely with a denim skirt and boots.

In addition to a sturdy pair of jeans, denim skirts are also a key component to a cowgirl’s wardrobe. A fun, fluted silhouette adds a bit of flare and interest to the look.

Fringe detailing adds a bit of pizzaz to any horse girl look and is an easy way to immediately dress up a t-shirt and jeans.

I love the idea of layering pairing this rodeo tee with bootcut jeans, a leather jacket, and a wide plaque buckle belt. I think Hadid would approve.

Speaking of plaque buckle belts, this Ralph Lauren style is about as Americana as it gets. (It even has a rodeo cowboy engraved on the buckle!)

Like a good pair of boots, horse girls don’t go anywhere without their Stetson-style hats. This classic taupe option from The Alamo will go well with anything.

I love how Hadid adds a feminine touch to her western wardrobe with the occasional slip dress. This countryside print is so dainty yet so apropo for a rodeo look.