(The Shopping List)
I’m Channeling Bella Hadid’s Western Era This Spring
Time to tap into my inner horse girl.
At the ripe age of 39, I’m attending my very first rodeo. Yes, in a few days, I’ll be headed to the annual Houston Rodeo, living out my cowgirl dreams for three whole days. The trip will be a luxe one, as I’ll be staying at the stunning Houston Thompson hotel and indulging in spa treatments and shopping in between events — so I’m more than a little excited to hit the Texas scene. The first order of business before I hit the road? The perfect Wild West-inspired wardrobe to help me live out my horse girl dreams ... in an elevated way, of course. Luckily, I have the perfect muse: Bella Hadid.
Over the past year or so the model has fully embraced the cowboy lifestyle and has pivoted her off-duty model look to a more country-fied cool aesthetic. Bootcut denim, suede chaps, Stetson hats, western boots — she’s going all in. And now, so will I. In preparation for my upcoming rodeo adventure, I bookmarked a number of Hadid looks from the past year as inspiration. My goal is too fit into the laid-back Americana surroundings without leaning too hokey or costume-y.
Ahead, see the Hadid-inspired essentials I’m packing for my first big horse-girl getaway. Yeehaw.
Light wash bootcut jeans that fit just right over your favorite pair of cowboy boots are an essential part of any Americana wardrobe.
Western shirts are totally having a moment. I love this silky, elevated take on the classic ranch style.
Yes, bolo ties can be chic, and this Prada version is a prime example. I like the idea of pairing it with a fitted tank or tee and giving an otherwise classic look a little boost.
A good quality, versatile pair of cowboy boots is a non-negotiable in any western wardrobe. The classic Bonnie Umber style from Miron Crosby is one that will last you for years to come and will work for a variety of outfits.
Hadid has seamlessly worked corsets into her horse girl style, and I plan on follwoing suit. This striped option from Miaou pairs nicely with a denim skirt and boots.
In addition to a sturdy pair of jeans, denim skirts are also a key component to a cowgirl’s wardrobe. A fun, fluted silhouette adds a bit of flare and interest to the look.
Fringe detailing adds a bit of pizzaz to any horse girl look and is an easy way to immediately dress up a t-shirt and jeans.
I love the idea of layering pairing this rodeo tee with bootcut jeans, a leather jacket, and a wide plaque buckle belt. I think Hadid would approve.
Speaking of plaque buckle belts, this Ralph Lauren style is about as Americana as it gets. (It even has a rodeo cowboy engraved on the buckle!)
Like a good pair of boots, horse girls don’t go anywhere without their Stetson-style hats. This classic taupe option from The Alamo will go well with anything.
I love how Hadid adds a feminine touch to her western wardrobe with the occasional slip dress. This countryside print is so dainty yet so apropo for a rodeo look.