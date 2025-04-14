During award season, every ceremony, including the Emmys, the Grammys, and the Golden Globes, leads up to the pièce de résistance: the Academy Awards. But for festivals, it’s the opposite. Running from late spring to early fall, the festival circuit kicks off with Coachella, a.k.a. the Oscars of festival season. Over two back-to-back weekends, music’s biggest stars headline the desert stage in Indio, California, while festival-goers, celebrities, and fashion muses alike fill up the audience. This year’s fête, however, reached new levels of A-list attendance as Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Julia Fox, Emma Roberts, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Kate Hudson (to name a few) donned their finest festival-wear and descended on Coachella Valley.

In true Coachella form, the celebrity set went all out for their first weekend in the desert. Even in the 90-degree weather, every A-lister turned heads, starting with Bieber. For her first Coachella-ready look, the Rhode Skin founder got her hands on a vintage Mugler flame-embellished top in ruby red leather. The next day, she hit the grounds with Billie Eilish (casual) in jeans and a black tank top. The Jenners also went the casual route with their Coachella co-ords. Kylie, for one, packed on the PDA with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet in low-waisted jeans and a matching crop top. Kendall met up with the power couple in a beige tank, dark-wash jeans, and a The Row tote bag (classic Kendall).

Apart from the Kardashian’s laidback looks, Western-inspired attire dominated the desert this weekend. Taylor-Joy took cues from Bella Hadid’s horse girl era in a brown mini dress, cinched with a boho-coded waist chain. Eiza González upped the country-cool vibes with a Stetson hat, plus skinny jeans and knee-high boots. To no surprise, Hudson also got the Western memo. Hand-in-hand with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, she pulled off a semi-sheer blouse with micro denim shorts and polka-dot cowboy boots.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at Coachella 2025. And stay tuned to TZR for more outfits next weekend.

Hailey Bieber

On her first night in Coachella, Bieber sourced the Mugler archives for this leather flame-embellished halter-neck top.

Kylie Jenner

BACKGRID

On day one of Coachella, Kylie styled an all-white look from her popular label, Khy, including low-waisted jeans and a crop top.

Hailey Bieber & Billie Eilish

BACKGRID

Bieber and Eilish made a surprise appearance together on Saturday night. The two matched each other’s style energy in off-duty outfits. Bieber, for one, chose low-waisted jeans and a black halter-neck top, while Eilish went the menswear route in a striped polo T-shirt and a baseball cap worn backwards.

Jodie Turner-Smith

BACKGRID

The actor was instantly recognizable in itty-bitty shorts, a cropped blouse, and a bucket hat.

Alex Consani

BACKGRID

Consani exuded model off-duty energy in a long-sleeve mini dress, complete with lace trim along the hem. On the footwear front, she followed Turner-Smith’s lead with knee-high boots.

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

The supermodel attempted to keep a low profile in a neutral tank top, black jeans, and metallic sneakers. Extra points for her green The Row tote.

Charli XCX

BACKGRID

Before she took center stage on Sunday, Charli XCX was snapped by the paparazzi on the grounds in a flowy mini dress and the celeb-approved Chanel 25 Bag.

Kate Hudson

DICAPUA / BACKGRID

Hudson brought the polka-dot trend to Coachella with cowboy boots, which stood out alongside her micro-mini shorts, sheer blouse, and a crossbody bag.

Eiza González

BACKGRID

González took a page out of Beyoncé’s lookbook with this Western-coded ensemble, complete with a bandana-esque top, an oversized jacket, knee-high boots, and a Stetson hat.

Emma Chamberlain

BACKGRID

The multi-hyphenate pulled off Bermuda shorts with Adidas sneakers, a vintage handbag, and statement sunglasses.

Anya Taylor-Joy

BACKGRID

Always on board for a festival ‘fit (she attended Glastonbury a few months ago), Taylor-Joy arrived at Coachella in a brown mini dress and complementary boots.

Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

During her headline show, Gaga delivered one stellar costume after another. One of her most notable? The custom Dilara Findikoglu corset dress she wore underneath metal armor.

Ciara

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with a special performance alongside Ciara. The “Level Up” singer chose micro-mini Daisy Dukes and a graphic T-shirt.

Julia Fox

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

At the Revolve Festival pop-up, Fox embraced her sultry side in a risqué corseted look. She paired the butt-bearing design with a leather jacket and knee-high boots.

Cara Delevingne

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

Delevingne looked ready for the warm weather in brown micro shorts, a tan tank top, and chunky Prada sandals.

Emma Roberts

River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Scream Queens alum’s turtleneck black dress was partially sheer.

Victoria Justice

River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

The Victorious alum tapped into the animal print craze in a matching leopard two-piece, underneath a leather vest. For a country-cool flair, she added knee-high boots, a bold belt, and a leather cowboy hat.

Cardi B

River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

Before performing on the Revolve stage, Cardi posed for photographers in her light-blue fit, but all eyes went to her feather-embellished leg warmers.

Teyana Taylor & Lori Harvey

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

Taylor and Harvey twinned in bug-like sunglasses fresh from Prada Spring/Summer 2025. Taylor coupled the eyewear with a cropped T-shirt, elongated shorts, and chunky sneakers. Harvey followed suit in a white tank top, leather pants, and a head scarf.

Jhené Aiko

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

The former Coachella headliner was spotted in the crowd this year. Her take on festival-wear featured a green oversized jacket, a micro-mini white skirt, a cowboy hat, and knee-high fur boots.

Ariana Greenblatt

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The Barbie actor channeled light academia-core in a cropped polo shirt, men’s boxers, and over-the-knee socks held up with lingerie.