When you hear the word jewelry, which pieces come to mind? Probably earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Maybe even an anklet, if you’re feeling saucy. But not belts, right? Well, as someone who used to despise wearing belts, trust me: They’re the most underrated accessory on the market. Up until this fall, I only had two belts in my closet at a time — one black option and a similar brown version. But once I saw Cate Blanchett, Katie Holmes, and Selena Gomez style statement belts in late 2024, I realized I was severely underestimating their sartorial prowess.

Yes, belts are traditionally used to secure pants at the waist. However, if that’s all you’re using them for, you’re missing out. But don’t worry, you’re not alone — the celebrity set also recently realized the accessory’s full potential. In October, Gomez, for one, became the newest A-list admirer of the Khaite Benny belt: a black, brown, or ivory option adorned with silver or gold circular studs. Rihanna, Olivia Culpo, and Carey Mulligan were all spotted in the Khaite essential on the 2024 street style circuit. A few days earlier, Laura Dern was snapped by the paparazzi in a similar skinny multi-buckle belt alongside a Western-inspired shirt dress, both from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Then there’s the more abstract side of the belts craze. Stars like Blanchett, Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez (to name a few) are employing the “go big or go home” motto on the girdle front. In August, Blanchett paid a visit to Good Morning America in an oversized heart-shaped belt courtesy of Brandon Maxwell. Fast forward to December, when Holmes wore a vintage Chanel chainlink belt circa late 1990s. The accent’s front was embellished with two rings connected by a complementary two-tone chain.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

MPI099/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

So, if you’re ready to leave boring belts behind in 2024, see my top picks before you start shopping.

Vaincourt Paris La Savoureuse Leather Pull-Through Belt $455 See On Neiman Marcus If you haven’t jumped on the burgundy bandwagon yet this season, this oversized belt from Vaincourt Paris is a chic place to start.

Saint Laurent Covered Buckle Wide Belt in Woven Leather $1,500 See On Saint Laurent Ever since Zoe Saldaña wore this Saint Laurent staple last month, it’s lived in my mind rent-free. She styled it with an equally-boho dress also from YSL.

Khaite Benny Belt with Studs $580 See On Khaite If this Khaite belt is good enough for Selena Gomez and Rihanna, it’s without-a-doubt chic enough for me.

Simon Miller Dome Belt $195 See On Simon Miller A foolproof way to spice up a t-shirt and jeans? A metallic belt like this Simon Miller moment.

Bottega Veneta Knot Belt $750 See On Bottega Veneta I didn’t know I needed an olive green belt until I saw this beauty from Bottega Veneta.

Lafayette 148 Vachetta Leather Obi Belt $498 See On Lafayette 148 This Lafayette 148 design is the corset belt hybrid of my dreams.

Cult Gaia Fiore Belt $258 See On Cult Gaia If you’re anything like me, your tried-and-true brown belt could use an upgrade. Consider this eye-catching option from Cult Gaia.

Rabanne Medals Crystal-Embellished Chain Belt $1,150 See On Olivela Take it from Katie Holmes: Charm-embellished belts are in this season. Give the trend a go with this celestial accessory courtesy of Rabanne.

Veronica Beard Beatrice Belt $185 See On Veronica Beard Even if your style leans more minimalistic, you can still channel the statement belt trend with this chainlink version.

Prada Plexiglas Belt $1,550 See On Prada Thanks to this tortoiseshell Prada number, plexiglass belts just became my new fashion fixation.

Aureum Cow & Silver Belt $250 See On Aureum Take the Western-inspired aesthetic to the next level with this slim cowhide-covered Aureum belt.