After three months of back-to-back award shows, it’s time to shift your attention from the red carpet to the desert. Festival season has arrived and it’s off to a stylish start thanks to Coachella. ICYMI, this weekend, celebrities, influencers, and fashion muses alike descended on Coachella Valley ahead of performances from Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa, and Charli XCX (to name a few headliners). But before Gaga took center stage on April 11, all eyes were on NYLON House: Deep Dive, one of Coachella’s most star-studded soirées.

A few hours after festival-goers checked into the Indio, California venue, the magazine’s late-night fête got the party started, with help from its leading sponsor, Ulta Beauty. In true NYLON fashion, the A-list affair was full of immersive experiences, including professional glam refreshes at the Ulta and COVERGIRL booths, smudge-proof manicures from Sally Hansen, free piercings by Banter, festival-ready fashion from Marshalls, and more.

In addition to these complementary thrills, guests were also treated to a performance from Dove Cameron. While singing her new techno-pop anthem “Too Much,” she stunned in an all-white look from Aniye Records Fall 2025. After Cameron’s final song, DJ sets from James Hype and Austin Millz kept the energy high as A-listers delivered step-and-repeats. One of the first to pose for photographers was Ariana Madix. The Vanderpump Rules alum shimmered in a semi-sheer mini dress from Cider, complete with a hooded scarf and metallic nipple pasties. Then Olivia Holt arrived — in denim-on-denim, no less. The former Disney Channel actor channeled Britney Spears in a corseted Canadian tuxedo, plus chunky sneakers.

But wait — that’s not all. Ahead, see the best celebrity celebrity looks from NYLON House: Coachella edition, and stay tuned for more ahead of the second weekend.

Dove Cameron

Courtesy of BFA

During her applause-worthy performance, Cameron danced in all-white attire from Aniye Records. She styled a strapless corset, skinny jeans, and most notably, shearling-embellished warmers on her arms and legs.

Ariana Madix

Courtesy of BFA

The reality star-turned-Broadway actor went the sheer route in a metallic mini from Cider, complete with an underwear-as-outerwear moment, a matching hood, and statement nipple covers.

Olivia Holt

Courtesy of BFA

Holt took a page out of Spears’ lookbook in a denim corset and matching low-waisted jeans. Her grungy accessories felt especially ‘90s-coded.

Susie Evans

Courtesy of BFA

The former Bachelor contestant was all smiles at NYLON House. She took cues from Bella Hadid’s horse girl era in a flowy slip dress and knee-high cowboy boots.

Kelli Berglund

Courtesy of BFA

Before grabbing a pic with fellow Disney Channel alum Holt, Berglund showcased her Friday evening ‘fit: a semi-sheer lingerie-inspired tunic, a patterned mini dress, lace-up boots, and layered jewelry.

Kaity Biggar

Courtesy of BFA

Another Bachelor star, Biggar attended NYLON House in a unique corset, a denim mini skirt, and cowboy boots, a.k.a. a Coachella essential.

Jana Craig

Courtesy of BFA

The YouTuber embraced her sultry side in a transparent crop top, micro-mini shorts, and dusty combat boots. Extra points for her Hailey Bieber-inspired waist chain.

Lauren McCarthy

Courtesy of BFA

The editor-in-chief of NYLON turned heads in a leather mini skirt, which coordinated with her patent knee-high boots.

Tara Yummy

Courtesy of BFA

Even in the desert heat, the YouTuber pulled off a fur-embellished outfit, alongside leather micro shorts, a studded belt, and a plunging top.

Karrueche Tran

Courtesy of BFA

The Emmy winner mixed and matched various patterns at NYLON House, including a light-wash denim jacket, a leather corset, and multi-color micro shorts.

Charlotte Owen

Courtesy of BFA

The editor-in-chief of Bustle looked straight out of the ‘90s in a button-down denim dress, leather bomber jacket, and coordinating knee-high boots.