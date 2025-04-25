Not to sound like a broken record, but when Chemena Kamali took the helm of Chloé, the creative director single-handedly revived the early aughts boho-chic aesthetic. Believe it or not, it’s been over a year since she showed her debut collection for fall 2024, and everyone (this fashion writer included) is still buzzing about the free-spirited line — rightfully giving credit where credit is due. Now, the masses, even millennials who were around when the trend went mainstream 20-some years ago, have rekindled their love with the breezy vibe.

To backtrack for a moment, the boho-chic look can be traced to the late ‘60s, when hippies embraced a carefree, individualistic way of dressing. But you may be more familiar with the style in the early ‘00s, as many celebrities adopted the aesthetic. Sienna Miller is famously synonymous with boho style, as the actor championed it non-stop during the decade. The actor’s 2004 Glastonbury look — a ruffled minidress and wide studded belt — is perhaps her most popular free-spirited fashion moment to date. Style stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are also linked to the vibe. That’s because, in the early aughts, the twins often stepped out adorned in printed kaftans, gauzy dresses, and fringe scarves. Today, Daisy Edgar Jones is considered the poster child for the boho-chic trend. Since last summer, the Normal People star has made sheer ruffled gowns, clogs, and peasant blouses staples in her street style wardrobe.

Boho-chic looks arrived in droves on the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks. And according to Elisabeth Kassab, the brainchild of Instagram account @stylistcheck, designers’ newest pieces are a departure from the free-spirited styles of yore. “Everything seems romanticized, elevated, and not too in your face,” she tells TZR about the designs at Chloé and Isabel Marant, specifically. The former honed in on romantic lace gowns, while the latter debuted peasant tops and flare denim. “It feels less messy and festival-ish and more put-together and feminine,” Kassab adds. “There’s something understated about the aesthetic right now that’s making everybody want to try it.”

On that note, are you ready to give the boho-chic trend a try? Ahead, check out five formulas that are primed for summer.

Belt It

You needn’t go full-blown Sienna Miller circa ‘04 to pull off the trend. Give her festival getup a 2025 spin by fastening a wide studded belt over a flowy tiered skirt. A distressed leather jacket adds a bit of edge to the ladylike look.

Beach Bound

Heading to the beach this summer? Make it a stylish excursion by transforming a long lace dress into a cover-up, as shown by fashion consultant Anne-Victoire Lefevre. The Parisian industry insider layered the dainty number over a black string bikini, finishing with leather ballet flats (strappy sandals work, too).

Lean Into A LBD

If you’re rarely one to stray away from all-black looks, tap into the romantic aesthetic by way of a ruffled maxi in the timeless hue. Keep things cohesive by styling the piece with suede leather boots (or a kitten heel sandal come summer) and shiny gold jewelry.

Boho Babe

Down to dive headfirst into the boho-chic trend? Rocky Barnes has the perfect outfit formula to copy — a flowy sheer blouse, a gemstone pendant necklace, and a studded belt. Extra credit if you toss a fringe bag into the look.

Make It Modern

If a ruffle-heavy dress doesn’t align with your personal style, there are more subtle ways you can experiment with the aesthetic. For example, opt for accessories that are in step with the look, such as a tassel pendant necklace and printed silk headscarf. As for the rest of your outfit, stick to your tried-and-true wardrobe essentials — perhaps a trench coat and capri pants?