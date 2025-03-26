Coach has been a household name for decades. However, in recent years, the New York-based label has become a signature source for Gen Z-ers and millennials alike. More specifically, the brand’s leather goods catalog is having a moment right now — especially amongst young celebrities. In 2024 alone, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, Anna Sawai, Halle Bailey, Storm Reid, Addison Rae, and Bella Hadid (to name a few) were spotted with various Coach bags in tow. Most recently, on March 26, Hadid debuted the newest addition to her designer-heavy collection: the Coach Empire Carryall 34, which is shockingly still available to shop.

This month, the Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Croc-Embossed Bag has been her go-to for off-duty outings. But, on Tuesday afternoon, she swapped the “fits-everything” tote for Coach’s aforementioned shoulder bag, which tapped into the east-west silhouette trend. Yes, it’s brand-new, but Hadid’s noir number gave off vintage vibes — specifically its soft glazed leather and elongated slim handles. From there, the spacious interior was secured with a gold zip-top closure, which hid the dog-leash lanyard inside. Each side of the bag mimicked the popular belt bag fad, even though the accent didn’t wrap around the entire body. These side gussets (as the website calls it) could’ve expanded if Hadid needed the extra room. In true Coach fashion, the center of the purse was embossed with the iconic emblem.

Now, a moment for the rest of Hadid’s OOTD. The supermodel’s monochrome theme continued with a long-sleeve shirt dress. Her LBD featured cascading buttons down the front, plus a sleek collar. From there, she slipped on semi-sheer black tights. Her Coach bag looked classic alongside knee-high boots from Vince Camuto, also finished with a patent leather sheen. Oval-shaped Gucci sunglasses completed her luxe look.

Diggzy / Backgrid

To no surprise, the Empire Carryall 34 isn’t the only Coach purse in Hadid’s collection. In 2024 alone, she was snapped by the paparazzi with three of the brand’s best-selling bags atop her shoulder. Her Coach streak began in June with the Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag. As soon as Hadid styled it with a graphic tank, vintage Gucci Fall ‘99 leather pants, and Femme kitten heels, the accessory sold out. Then, in August, she got her hands on another Brooklyn variation, this time in brown suede. The hobo bag aligned perfectly with her horse girl-coded fashion, including Dior cowboy boots and a cropped wrap top. Once October rolled around, fans noticed the Coachtopia Alter/Ego Hobo Bag made its way into her street style rotation. On Oct. 23, she wore the checkerboard beauty with an Intimissimi cashmere top, a leather bomber jacket, and dark-wash jeans.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Diggzy/Shutterstock / BACKGRID (+) DIGGZY / BACKGRID INFO 1/3

All this to say? Hadid’s Coach era is one for the fashion books. If you’re a fan, you can add her latest purchase (the Carryall Bag 34) to your closet right now. But hurry, because if it’s anything like her other Coach-clad ‘fits, it’s bound to sell out fast.