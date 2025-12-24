Trends come and go, but if there’s one fashion concept that has stood the test of time, it’s “naked dressing.” The phrase entered the pop-culture lexicon during Sex And The City, when Charlotte York famously called Carrie Bradshaw’s nude DKNY spaghetti-strap mini “the naked dress.” Bradshaw wore the sheer style on her first date with Mr. Big and again for a photo shoot promoting her fictional newspaper column, an image that would later loom large on a city bus in the show’s iconic opening credits. While the series may have cleverly given the phenomenon a name, the act of dressing to reveal the body long predates it.

Dating back to 1925, sheer gowns appeared on silent film and vaudeville stars like Clara Bow and Mae West, pushing boundaries well before the red carpet became a global spectacle. The look resurfaced with renewed shock value in the 1960s, most notably when Marilyn Monroe serenaded President John F. Kennedy in a crystal-embellished, body-skimming gown that blurred the line between clothing and illusion. (It was most recently reworn by Kim Kardashian.) Decades later, figures like Jane Birkin, Cher, Madonna, and Kate Moss continued to test the limits of transparency, often courting controversy in the process. They walked so today’s celebs could run.

In 2025, naked dressing reached new heights. Some celebrities, including Dakota Johnson and Julia Fox, leaned fully into the look. Others, like Margot Robbie and Justine Lupe, experimented with sheer silhouettes for the first time. Even the fashion establishment took note. Anna Wintour and leaders at the Metropolitan Museum of Art recently announced a forthcoming Costume Institute exhibition centered on the relationship between the body and fashion, signaling a broader institutional embrace of transparency and exposure.

Before diving headfirst into another year of barely-there looks, it’s worth pausing to reflect. Ahead, a look back at the 31 most unforgettable naked dressing moments from 2025.

Greta Lee

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In custom Dior.

Dakota Johnson

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Margot Robbie

(+) Joe Maher/Getty Images (+) Joe Maher/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In Armani Privé.

Hailey Bieber

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kendall Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

Doja Cat

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In custom Balmain.

Sabrina Carpenter

Noam Galai/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Leslie Bibb

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Miley Cyrus

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Paris Hilton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sydney Sweeney

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan.

Demi Moore

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Jenna Ortega

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Zoë Kravitz

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Grace Van Patten

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Lisa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Wong/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Quine Li.

Rihanna

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Justine Lupe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Naomi Watts

Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images

In Valentino couture.

Kylie Jenner

Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Ashi Studio.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Dua Lipa

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Mia Goth

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior.

Emily Ratajkowski

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Julia Fox

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Charli XCX

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Olivia Wilde

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Halle Berry

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Sienna Miller

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Givenchy.