On the morning of November 17, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Anna Wintour ushered in a new chapter for both herself and the Costume Institute. Months after stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, yet remaining the creative force behind the Met Gala, she appeared alongside curator Andrew Bolton to reveal the 2026 exhibition theme, “Costume Art.” The concept, a sweeping exploration of the body and its ongoing dialogue with fashion, set an ambitious tone for the Institute’s next phase.

The Met hosted a press presentation in New York to share the news, bringing together editors, curators, and industry insiders. Bolton expanded on the theme during his remarks, describing “Costume Art” as “a celebration of the body in all of its strengths and weaknesses, its resiliences and vulnerabilities, its perfections and imperfections, its idiosyncrasies and commonalities, and above all, its sublime beauty, its wondrous complexity, and its glorious and miraculous diversity.” While the dress code and co-hosts for the 2026 Met Gala have yet to be revealed — it typically arrives closer to the event — the announcement already hints at a visually rich, interpretation-friendly red carpet for the first Monday in May.

This exhibition also marks a structural shift for the Costume Institute. It will debut inside a nearly 12,000-square-foot space newly named the Condé M. Nast Galleries, now the permanent home for the annual show. The gallery honors the publishing visionary who purchased Vogue in 1909 and transformed it into a women-focused magazine that shaped modern fashion media. The first-floor space will also host fashion and art exhibitions connected to his legacy.

Since “Costume Art” will focus on the relationship between the body and fashion, recently retired ballerina Misty Copeland joined Bolton to offer her perspective. “In the art of classical ballet, the body is, in so many ways, everything,” she said. “Placement, alignment, and strength are all working in harmony on and off the stage. Fashion isn’t so different. No matter how a garment exaggerates, transforms, or conceals, the body is always the starting point.” Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, redefined what a typical ballerina could look like.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The exhibition will unfold across three thematic sections: the “classical body and the nude body,” “aging bodies and pregnant bodies,” and the “anatomical body,” according to Vogue. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as sponsors for the exhibition and gala, with additional support from Saint Laurent and Condé Nast.

“Costume Art” will open to the public on May 10, 2026, following the Met Gala on May 4, 2026.