Women Owned The Red Carpet At GQ’s ’90s-Themed Men of the Year Party
Things they did: that.
Every year GQ Magazine releases their Men of the Year (MOTY) issue, which pays tribute to both men and women, who have contributed to a major cultural impact in their respective field. This year, the 2025 cover stars include Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogan, and SZA — each on their own unique journey, but with one thing in common: they continue to strive for excellence. In order to celebrate, the magazine threw their annual exclusive party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. But in honor of the 30th-anniversary since the MOTY concept began in 1995, they decided to throw it back with a ’90s-inspired twist on the celebrity-filled affair. And the looks were so nostalgic — in the best way.
Bieber took the theme seriously. The skincare mogul turned heads as she arrived wearing a Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci gown — straight from the ’90s archives — equipped with a built-in G-string. Sweeney on the other hand opted for a velvety Versace look circa fall 1995. The red carpet saw plenty of classic silhouettes reminiscent of the era like spaghetti straps, shawls, and slinky dresses.
It wouldn’t have been right nodding to the nineties without having some of the most influential figures of the time on the guest list. From the iconic Paris Hilton to supermodel Amber Valletta — the night felt like a trip down memory lane. Valletta, who opened Tom Ford’s first-ever Gucci show in 1995, took a spring/summer 1997 Gucci original out for a spin.
Ahead, see all of our favorite looks from the ’90s-inspired bash.
Hailey Bieber
In vintage Gucci.
Sydney Sweeney
In vintage Versace.
Quenlin Blackwell & SZA
In vintage Mugler and a red halter gown.
Paris Hilton
In a crystal embellished leopard mini dress.
Olivia Rodrigo
In Tom Ford.
Madison Beer
In Georges Hobeika.
Emma Chamberlain
In LaQuan Smith.
Delilah Belle
In vintage Gucci.
Carrie Coon
In Kallmeyer.
Tems
In a white textured gown.
Amber Valletta
In vintage Gucci.
Winnie Harlow
In vintage Gucci.
Becky G
In Dsquared2.
Gabbriette
In a silk slip dress.