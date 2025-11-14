Every year GQ Magazine releases their Men of the Year (MOTY) issue, which pays tribute to both men and women, who have contributed to a major cultural impact in their respective field. This year, the 2025 cover stars include Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogan, and SZA — each on their own unique journey, but with one thing in common: they continue to strive for excellence. In order to celebrate, the magazine threw their annual exclusive party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. But in honor of the 30th-anniversary since the MOTY concept began in 1995, they decided to throw it back with a ’90s-inspired twist on the celebrity-filled affair. And the looks were so nostalgic — in the best way.

Bieber took the theme seriously. The skincare mogul turned heads as she arrived wearing a Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci gown — straight from the ’90s archives — equipped with a built-in G-string. Sweeney on the other hand opted for a velvety Versace look circa fall 1995. The red carpet saw plenty of classic silhouettes reminiscent of the era like spaghetti straps, shawls, and slinky dresses.

It wouldn’t have been right nodding to the nineties without having some of the most influential figures of the time on the guest list. From the iconic Paris Hilton to supermodel Amber Valletta — the night felt like a trip down memory lane. Valletta, who opened Tom Ford’s first-ever Gucci show in 1995, took a spring/summer 1997 Gucci original out for a spin.

Ahead, see all of our favorite looks from the ’90s-inspired bash.

Hailey Bieber

(+) Amy Sussman/Getty Images (+) JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In vintage Gucci.

Sydney Sweeney

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

In vintage Versace.

Quenlin Blackwell & SZA

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In vintage Mugler and a red halter gown.

Paris Hilton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a crystal embellished leopard mini dress.

Olivia Rodrigo

JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Madison Beer

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika.

Emma Chamberlain

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Delilah Belle

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In vintage Gucci.

Carrie Coon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Kallmeyer.

Tems

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a white textured gown.

Amber Valletta

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In vintage Gucci.

Winnie Harlow

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In vintage Gucci.

Becky G

JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dsquared2.

Gabbriette

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a silk slip dress.