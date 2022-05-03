When it comes to attending the Met Gala, everyone puts in a little — ahem, a lot — of extra effort. (See Blake Lively and her color-changing train.) But there are a few celebrities who have truly perfected the art of making a mega-entrance on the first Monday of May. Case in point: Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala dress.

The original slinky, second skin gown that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday Mister President” to John F Kennedy in 1962, designed by Bob Mackie, had already been a source of speculation for weeks. “It can’t be tailored, so I have to fit in it, like, exactly,” Kim hinted, when asked about the look during an Access Hollywood interview during the April premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “So we will see if I can shape shift.”

And shape shift she did: During her walk up the red carpet this evening, the reality star revealed that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks in order to fit into the iconic silhouette, which she paired with furry white shawl and sparkly earrings. (She also, very candidly said that after nearly a month without any carbs she was planning to have a post gala pizza and doughnut party with her date Pete Davidson.)

Another dramatic transformation? Kim bleached her signature dark brown locks (an homage, no doubt, to her outfit’s previous owner) for the occasion. And while she has certainly dabbled in lighter, brighter colors before, it sounds like this time the switch-up might stick.

“Oh, I’m going to stay blonde for awhile,” she told Anthony. But before we start speculating as to what a world with permanently platinum Kim K might look like, let’s take another moment to revel in the pure Old Hollywood glamour of her sparkling dress — see below for a closer look.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images