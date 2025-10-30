Mere days after making headlines for her new blonde bob, Sydney Sweeney stole the spotlight, yet again, with another bold red carpet decision. The actor, who’s in a new film Christy — which is set to release on November 7 — was one of five female honorees at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event in Los Angeles on October 29. And since the event, hosted by Iliza Shlesinger, was all about female empowerment, Sweeney used it as an opportunity to bare it all — both with an impactful speech and her stunning sheer sheer dress.

The Euphoria star showed up wearing a silver t-shirt gown by New York-based label Christian Cowan. The twisted waist look, which was designed in collaboration with designer Elias Matso, initially closed out the show during Cowan’s Spring/Summer 2026 finale just last month. The silhouette featured a crystal-embellished mesh material throughout held together in the back by a lace up corset. Yes, the shimmering dress looked oh-so-glamorous on Sweeney, but the most noticeable detail? She decided to skip a bra.

Sweeney worked with her longtime pal and celeb-stylist Molly Dickson to pull off a show-stopping look for the occasion and dare we say...it worked.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

JP Yim/Getty Images

Sweeney took the stage, following an introduction by fellow actor Sharon Stone, to deliver an important speech about her latest project. Her forthcoming film, Christy is the biographical drama about former pro-boxer, Christy Martin — who was also in attendance. Sweeney described the experience of portraying Martin as “the most inspiring and meaningful experiences of my entire life,” she said.

The story explores Martin’s struggle with domestic violence by her own husband and battle to redefine what it means to be a female athlete trying to reclaim her sexual identity. But what spoke to Sweeney the most was the fact that people tried to tell Martin that she didn’t belong. “I know what it feels like to be underestimated — to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself,” Sweeney remarked in her speech dedicated to Martin.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The Emmy-nominee was in good company alongside celebrity award recipients, including Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lee Curtis.