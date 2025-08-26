Julia Fox is known for her bold and risqué style — so of course she is not immune to the charms of a daring sheer and lace dress either. The multi-hyphenate was back to work on Monday afternoon, taking to the streets of Manhattan in a lingerie-esque dress that might be deemed NSFW for anyone else.

The model and actor, 35, was seen on the set of Elsbeth; a comedy-drama series that films in New York City. Fox wore a gothic yet seductive Dolce and Gabbana long sleeve lace dress with ruching at the waist, opting to forgo a modesty slip in favor of a peek-a-boo lace bra underneath.

Additional lace gloves added even more drama, as did her long raven locks which were worn in a middle part and teased at the crown. The vampy outfit was styled with retro black satin t-bar peep toe stilettos by Malone Souliers, while Fox toted her omnipresent two-tone Vitello Drive Bowling bag by Prada on the way to deliver her lines.

In the upcoming third season of the spin-off show led by The Good Wife’s Carrie Preston, Fox is joining the cast to play a ‘grief influencer’ — hence her barrage of haute black looks in recent days.

As she posed for awaiting photographers, Fox showed off the temperature-raising dress from all angles. Alas, the mom-of-one is no stranger to the naked dress trend or pushing the envelope. After all, who could forget her Birth of Venus-reminiscent moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party back in March, in an entirely transparent dress with strategically placed faux hair?

Fox has been spotted on set several times in the last few days. On Friday, the New York-native dialed into the OTT nature of her character in a shimmering sheer mesh top by Adidas worn with a white bubble hem skirt and a DSQUARED belt with an oversized buckle. Fox finished the look with Chanel sunglasses, lace-up snakeskin pumps, tucking her hair into a black babushka.

Additionally, the Uncut Gems actor wore a more subdued ensemble of black leather pants and flowing chiffon trench coat with a grey turtleneck during filming. She also joined rumored co-star Cathy Moriarty in track shorts, heeled white crocs, and a grey tank top which read ‘Controversial Muse.’

The Down The Drain author is beefing up her acting resume as of late. This month, she is on screens alongside Vanessa Kirby in the Netflix crime thriller The Night Always Comes.

She also appeared in Fior Di Latte opposite Gina Gershon and Kevin Kline this summer, as well as having a small role in the indie comedy film Idiotka which premiered at SXSW.