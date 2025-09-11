The naked dress trend isn’t going anywhere — just ask Margot Robbie, who shut down the red carpet on Thursday evening when she stepped out in a diamond-encrusted couture gown to promote her latest movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The Australia-native is once again working with stylist Andrew Mukamal for this press tour, reviving their stellar partnership that resulted in countless column inches garnered during the Barbie promotional run in 2023.

While thus far, the mom-of-one has shown off her cool side in recent red carpet looks by Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney, the world premiere in London this evening called for a mic drop moment.

The 35-year-old arrived to the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in central London, causing commotion in her impeccably detailed yet barely-there shimmering runway number from the Armani Privé Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection. (The revered designer notably passed away just days ago aged 91.) In a simple slip style silhouette, the ornate garment also featured an ultra low back with a bejeweled floral strap keeping the delicate dress in place.

The producer and actor ensured the attention was fixed on the dress, with her hair scooped back into a chic low chignon and her fresh, healthy radiant glow came courtesy of her go-to makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

In a double whammy, earlier on Thursday, Robbie also stepped out for a photo call alongside co-star Colin Farrell in the UK capital, once again flexing her fashion chops in a vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble sourced by Mukamal.

The ballet slipper pink-hued bra is from the late designer’s Fall/Winter 1998 collection, which was titled Lingerie Revisited. The archival number was styled with its matching pencil skirt and leg-lengthening Christian Louboutin pumps.

The romantic comedy hits theaters on September 19.