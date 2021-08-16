(Celebrity)
Wait Until You See How Madonna's Beauty Has Evolved Since the '80
Her hair and makeup evolution is epic, to say the very least.
Madonna is an undisputed legend in popular culture and an icon in every sense of the word. From her remarkable songwriting skills and chart-topping music to her influential fashion and always-evolving glam, the singer's had the world wrapped around her finger for decades. And that sentiment still rings true to this day.
The star’s global domination began in the '80s, just around when the Michigan native released her debut single, "Everybody." The decade was undeniably one for the books, especially when it comes to beauty. Madonna experimented with many different hairstyles and eye makeup looks, all while staying *mostly* loyal to her beloved red lipstick.
That’s not to say that the years that followed weren’t epic, though — they surely were. Never one to hold back, Madonna has surprised fans time and time again, on the red carpet and beyond. She's no stranger to glitter hair gel, voluminous false lashes, and the transformative power of a good wig.
In honor of the singer's 63rd birthday on Monday, August 16, TZR's taking a look back at ten of Madonna's most iconic beauty looks of all time. As you might recall, her hair and makeup have run the gamut through the years, from punk pixies to old Hollywood glam ringlets. Ahead, relive some of the best moments from the fearless beauty chameleon.
1982
Let this black-and-white portrait serve as a reminder that heavy eyeliner was one of the biggest makeup trends of the '80s.
1985
Madonna’s always been one for a red lip — teamed with full brows, this glam is *chef’s kiss* perfection.
1986
The hitmaker's signature '80s glam consisted of light face powder, red lipstick, and a bronzed complexion.
1986
Madonna’s platinum blonde tousled pixie is one of the most extraordinary celebrity hairstyles of all time.
1994
For Madonna’s “Take a Bow” video shoot, the star looked breathtaking in a retro winged eyeliner, and red lipstick pairing brought to life by French makeup artist Laura Mercier.
1998
It doesn’t get much more ‘90s than this. From Madonna's gold glittery roots to her mini braids, every detail epitomizes the decade.
1999
Madonna was a vision of glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, stunning in shiny, picture-perfect ringlets, a smokey eye, and a glossy red lip.
2008
Madonna ditched her trademark red lip at the 61st annual Cannes Film Festival, opting for a neutral, glossy hue, voluminous lashes, and soft, face-framing tendrils.
2013
Madonna shocked fans at the Met Gala by debuting a shoulder-length black wig with blunt-cut fringe.
2018
Of course Madonna was able to make center-parted pigtail braids look regal — and under a goth veil, no less!