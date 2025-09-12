With both Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson co-signing the less is more approach mere hours apart — it’s clear the naked dress trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Arriving to Thursday evening’s high profile Caring for Women fundraising gala dinner hosted by the Kering Foundation, Johnson shut down the sidewalk in her seductive sheer Gucci number.

Johnson — whose confident personal style has seen her turn to the sheer trend multiple times before with aplomb — was back with a fall-ready take. As a guest of Gucci at the VIP benefit, the actor and ambassador for the house slipped into a high-collared sheer gown overlayed with embellished black embroidery. Styled by Kate Young, the barely-there number was worn over a black top stitch convertible bra and luxe cheeky briefs by Fleur Du Mal.

The Materalists star also teamed the standout red carpet fashion moment with emerald green earrings and a simple diamond tennis necklace over the neckline of the dress. Hair stylist Jacob Rozenberg was on hand to give the 35-year-old an effortless up-do, while makeup artist Misha Shahzada complimented the dramatic outfit with a sexy smudged smokey eye and nude lip.

Getty Images

At the event, which took place at famed mid-century venue The Pool in Manhattan, Johnson joined a starry guest list that included the evening’s co-hosts Salma Hayek Pinault, Demi Moore, Julianne Moore, and Jessica Chastain, and Oscar-winning master of ceremonies Ariana DeBose.

The fourth annual fundraiser which aims to address gender-based violence issues raised a staggering $4.5 million for the four non-profits chosen as this year’s beneficiaries.

The high profile event also saw a special performance by FKA Twigs to close out the night.

Scroll through to see who else was in attendance at the glamorous gala.

Salma Hayek Pinault in Balenciaga and Boucheron jewels

Getty Images

Demi Moore in Gucci

Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta and Boucheron jewels

Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Gucci and Jacob & Co. high jewelry

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Gucci

Getty Images

Julianne Hough in Boucheron jewels

Getty Images

Linda Evangelista

Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay in Taller Marmo

Getty Images

Ariana DeBose