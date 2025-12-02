Before 2025 comes to a close, The British Fashion Awards held their annual ceremony last night, December 1, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event recognizes excellence in the field, while raising money for incubator programs that support future fashion talent. And since designers and celebrities have a symbiotic relationship, you can always expect to see some familiar faces at the event wearing their favorite labels in support. Sienna Miller, who has only made a few red carpet appearances this year, decided to show up — not only in a bid for Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton (who took home the prize for British Womenswear Designer of the Year) — but to also debut a big surprise: her new baby bump.

Miller walked the red carpet, looking radiant as ever, wearing look 37 from Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway collection. The ensemble was originally shown in Paris back in October. Styled almost exactly as intended, the all-white gown was worn with matching fully-visible underwear underneath, as well as statement-making dangling pearl earrings. Still, she managed to put her own subtle spin on it. The actor swapped the burgundy fringed sandals featured on the runway for a pair of blush pink feathered ones instead. After all, she is known for her unique bohemian style, so it’s to be expected that she shakes things up a little.

Miller was all smiles in front of the cameras alongside her partner Oli Green before the pair headed inside.

The actor was also asked to be a presenter during the awards ceremony. She then appeared on stage with athlete Dina Asher-Smith to announce the award to another fellow British designer. This time, the accolade went to Grace Wales Bonner for Menswear Designer of the Year.

The winners are selected by a voting committee with over 100 industry leaders including Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Nina Garcia, and Eva Chen.

Also wearing Givenchy for the night were Academy Award-winners Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Blanchett made a few remarks before announcing Burton as this year’s award recipient. “Womenswear design is far, far from effortless,” she said. “But tonight’s winner of this award makes it seems so,” she continued. Burton felt like the clear winner, as was Miller and the rest of the Givenchy gang.