Anna Wintour is to step down from her role at Vogue, after an almost four-decade run at the top of the masthead. The longtime editor-in-chief announced the news to her staff at an editorial meeting on Wednesday morning. While she will no longer act as EIC, she will continue as the publication’s global editorial director and as Condé Nast’s chief content officer.

Wintour told staffers that the publishing house is seeking a new head of editorial content at American Vogue to assume the role imminently. This title change follows the changing of the guard at British Vogue, where London-native Chioma Nnadi took over the reins from outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in 2023.

As chief content officer, 75-year-old Wintour will still continue to oversee Condé’s stable of brands including GQ, Vanity Fairy, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appetit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure, and more. And as Vogue’s global editorial director, editors of international editions will still report to her.

Anna Wintour at the Bryant Park ‘Tents’ in 1997 Getty Images

The English journalist was appointed to lead American Vogue in 1988, where she quickly put her stamp on the publication by putting a fresh-faced model wearing Guess jeans and a Christian Lacroix embellished jacket on her inaugural cover.

Noticing the power of celebrities to influence the fashion industry, her instincts to put them front and center in the magazine enabled it to become the de facto pop culture bible in the ensuing decades.

As well as sealing the fate of generations of designers, stylists, photographers, and creatives through her patronage and support, Wintour has said she is most proud of elevating the annual Met Gala, the Costume Institute fundraiser, into the behemoth it is today.

The search for her replacement is effective immediately.