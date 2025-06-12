No one can deny the sartorial impact of Sex And The City, especially me. Despite the fact that the 27-year-old franchise has certainly not aged well in many respects, I’ve remained loyal to Carrie Bradshaw and the gals for decades, following their journeys and outfits from the six season HBO series to the films to the current reboot And Just Like That... Back in the early aughts, I believed Bradshaw (and lead costume designer Patricia Field) to be without fault in the fashion department. Anything she wore and promoted (Manolos! Fendi baguettes! Chanel blouses!) I was fully on board with — no questions asked.

Fast forward some 25 years later, as a woman of 39, I’m now asking some questions. Yes, the series and its flighty protagonist were monumental in launching designer fashion into mainstream markets. But, looking back at some of our anti-heroine’s iconic style moments as well as tuning into those in the controversial reboot (styled by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago), I realize that some of Bradshaw’s looks are sometimes nothing short of wild not to mention completely disconnected from reality.

This spiraled train of thought all started with the divisive hat audiences were introduced to in the first episode of Season 3 of And Just Like That... You know the one. The oversized bonnet-like gingham creation set social media feeds into a frenzy, with people comparing it to the topper worn by ‘80s cartoon legend Strawberry Shortcake. That said, upon closer inspection, a SATC anthropologist like myself will tell you that Bradshaw is all about the extravagant hat work. In the reboot alone, she’s donned several, from the Anne of Green Gables-like confection in Season 1 to the bright teal bird she placed on her head for her ill-fated wedding to Mr. Big in the first SATC film.

And that’s not all. There have been many a scene, dating all the way back to the show’s late ‘90s episodes and seasons, where Bradshaw completely eschewed common sense in favor of a truly excessive ensemble that one could never really emulate in real life scenarios without ridicule. Yes, I come with a plethora of examples to back up my argument. Below, see six key instances in which Carrie Bradshaw needed to do far less.

The Fur Coat At The Ballpark: Sex And The City Season 2

Moviestore/Shutterstock

To be clear, this topper made many appearances in SATC throughout the years, as Bradshaw (read: Field) loved to pair it with everything from LBDs to pajamas. However, its debut in Season 2 is arguably the most iconic, as it was worn with a dress and heels to a baseball game, which the girls dragged Bradshaw to in an attempt to cheer her up after her first breakup with Mr. Big. While the writer’s love for heels and an over-the-top ensemble are clear, taking that devotion to a sporting event is just plain silly and something even the most impractical of dressers would likely never do. (Who would risk a drunk sports fan spilling a beverage all over your good coat? I wouldn’t.)

The Heidi Dress: Sex And The City Season 3

HBO/Still

What does one wear to a casual weekday picnic lunch with the girls? A traditional dirndl, of course. Yes, this Heidi-inspired ensemble has generated quite a bit of controversy over the years, due to the sheer kookiness of it all. It’s especially jarring against the otherwise basic, looks worn by the other cast members. Leave it to Carrie to do the most.

The Tiered Versace Dress In Paris: Sex And The City Season 6

HBO/Still

To be clear, I’m absolutely in love with this Atelier Versace’s Mille Feuille gown ... no notes. The unhinged component here is concept of someone falling asleep in — and on — it. Yes, I’m well aware of the visual spectacle and how it makes for a beautifully shot scene, but come on, Carrie. Not on the couture!

All The Tutus: Sex And The City / And Just Like That...

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

As noted previously, Bradshaw’s penchant for a dramatic skirt is a through line for the entire 27-year franchise, starting with the SATC’s opening credits in which she’s walking through NYC in a pink tank and that iconic white tutu. A tulle bottom seems to be her go-to, as we see them pop up again and again throughout the years, with each piece getting larger and more extravagant. In the first season of And Just Like That... Bradshaw emerges from her apartment in a classic candy-colored striped tee paired with a floor-sweeping white tulle skirt and leather Chanel booties. You know, for running errands and such.

The Puffer Gown: And Just Like That... Season 2

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Yes, the idea of braving an East Coast blizzard in a puffer gown is, well, ridiculous. However, you can’t deny the jaw-dropping beauty of this Moncler X Pierpaolo Piccioli masterpiece from the Fall/Winter 2019 collection. Maybe we let this one slide.

The Gingham Hat: And Just Like That... Season 3

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

As I mentioned, Bradshaw loves to do some hat work. She’s long been known to don a dramatic headpiece, so why this one in particular sparked such controversy is actually a bit of a mystery. But, nevertheless, spark it did. Many praised the gingham accessory, which SJP reportedly advocated for herself. One Instagram comment read: “She takes risks, and that’s both exciting and expanding. She has intentionally built a brand of curiosity and boldness. Her choices seem to reflect that.” Others, however, dubbed the hat (courtesy of Maryam Keyhani) “unhinged.”