Kate Moss for Zara is the gift that keeps on giving. Hot on the heels of their inaugural collaboration, the legendary supermodel and fashion plate has released her second installment for the Spanish retailer, titled The Festival Collection, and unsurprisingly, it’s filled with gems that nod to her own free-spirited style. The drop, which launches online and in over 120 stores worldwide today, comes just in time for the official start of summer, too.

Designed alongside her longtime fashion collaborator Katy England, the collection includes references to her beloved vintage finds and staples infused with her distinct rock ‘n’ roll sensibility. The duo reimagined pieces like a pair of Moss’ favorite thrifted go-go boots and a lace-up embroidered waistcoat, as well as leather hot pants that look just like ones plucked from her famed Glastonbury outfit archive. There’s also a cream suit that would work for a cool wedding day alternative, a must-have studded leather bra top, and plenty of jewelry and footwear options.

An accompanying campaign was shot by Moss’ favorite photographer duo, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. “It had to be them,” she said in a press release announcing the endeavor. The idyllic imagery and a music video-style film captured in the London countryside co-stars Moss’ old friend and England’s husband, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie. Not only does Gillespie lend his voice and image to the project, the rocker also had a hand in designing the menswear offering. “It’s Bobby and Kate for Zara,” Moss added.

Bobby Gillespie, Kate Moss ZARA/Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Keeping things in the family, Zara has released a lookbook for the whole rang, which starts at $26, shot by Casper Sejersen and features the model’s daughter Lila Moss and England and Gillespie’s son, Lux.

While the garments are certainly designed with the revelry of a music festival in mind, they will undoubtedly still look epic for whatever is on your summer agenda.

Scroll to see our favorite picks — and given how fast the debut collection sold out last year, don’t delay in scooping up your dream pieces.