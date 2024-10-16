For weeks, the buzz around the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been rapidly building. One of the most significant points of anticipation revolved around Cher’s confirmed musical performance at the rebooted runway extravaganza. The queen of reinvention and bold fashion moves, there was no doubt the iconic singer would make a splash. After all, her fashion eras have covered everything from the disco-fabulous ‘70s and leather-clad ‘80s to the hip-hugging denim of the ‘90s and early 2000s. What fans didn’t know was that the surprises would keep on coming and be most evident in her beauty looks, as Cher showed off two different — and equally major — hair moments.

Kicking things off on the evening of Oct. 15, the 78-year-old arrived at the Victoria’s Secret red carpet in a cool, androgynous blazer and cargo pant combo courtesy of The Attico. Yes, the steel grey, leather look was eye-catching, but it was Cher’s bright blonde hair that really stood out on the all-pink carpet. With rich brown roots, the hair (likely a wig) transitioned to golden waves that fell around her shoulders, hitting just above her waistline.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In an effort to keep the audience on their toes, the Grammy-winning performer switched things up when she hit the stage to perform her biggest dance floor bops. As she belted out songs like “Strong Enough” and “Believe,” Cher showed off a very different hair look. This time, she sported her signature black, medium-length hair, which was seemingly sleek and straight throughout save for the front pieces. Those sections were crimped, adding an element of surprise and interest to the otherwise classic look.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The cool-girl hair matched her fashion, as the singer stunned in sequins cargo pants, and a coordinating blazer with a corset-like bodice that cinched at her waist. Her makeup consisted of a sultry smoky eye, clean foundation, and a brownie nude lipstick with a shiny finish.

While the Victoria’s Secret event was a true celebrity spectacle, complete with multiple surprising A-list moments — Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, and Gigi and Bella Hadid all walked the runway — leave it to Cher to steal the show every time.