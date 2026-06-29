This year, the stars at the BET Awards delivered a wide range of statement-making styles — both on the carpet and on stage. Celebrities across film, music, and television gathered in Los Angeles for the event, which celebrated the impact of Black culture and the figures who defined it this year — from Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor to this year’s Living Legend Icon recipient, Lauryn Hill, who was honored with a multi-song performance (Tems, Common, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, and more took part in the tribute) throughout the ceremony.

During the show, there were plenty of high-impact looks to keep track of, from bright, eye-catching colors to daring high slits and sheer textures. Doechii — who took the stage to perform with SZA, both winning the event’s BET Her trophy — made a powerful arrival in a crocheted brown gown from Dsquared2’s spring 2006 collection, continuing her love affair with if-you-know-you-know vintage pieces on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Taylor donned a regal haute couture dress complete with a matching headpiece, while Olandria Carthen and Kelly Rowland took the plunge in radiant dresses that exuded summertime glamour.

From the elegant to the daring, read on for more top looks from this year’s BET Awards.

Doechii

Doechii attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always one for an archival fashion moment, Doechii arrived in a brown crocheted gown from Dsquared2’s spring 2006 collection. Her Y2K piece’s open cutouts — one of the night’s top trends — were smoothly accented by longtime stylist Sam Woolf with an arm cuff, beaded rosary necklace, and matching sandals. Bright pink blush created a dynamic complement for the statement-making star, who later took the stage to perform The Fugees’ “Ready or Not” with SZA as a tribute to BET Living Legend Icon honoree Lauryn Hill.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Naturally, Teyana Taylor preceded her Fashion Vanguard win — one of four trophies she’d leave the ceremony with, including Best Actress, Video Director, and Icon of the Year — in a truly regal ensemble. The star looked beautiful in a dark red Stéphane Rolland couture dress, complete with its coordinating headpiece and a set of matching pointed-toe pumps.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Janet Jackson, who presented Teyana Taylor with this year’s Icon of the Year honor, made a sharp entrance in a black Tupac T-shirt over a white button-down and pinstriped wide-leg trousers, cinched by a studded leather belt. Stacks of silver cuff bracelets, as well as wide hoop earrings, statement rings, and a matching fedora with tulle netting trim further enhanced her bold look.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keke Palmer is the latest star to join the ranks of celebrities in Demna’s Gucci. The actor and podcast host sparkled in a one-shoulder gown covered in twinkling silver crystals. Her bedazzled piece was sleekly paired with silver “GG” statement earrings and cuffs, while glossy black pumps completed the look.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leave it to Olandria Carthen to step out in the highest slit on the red carpet — with a dose of summer bombshell inspiration. The Love Island star’s vibrant yellow dress boasted a bold waist-high slit and equally deep neckline, accented by a crystal flower at the hip. With pointed gold sandals and gleaming Alexis Bittar bangles, her ensemble instantly sparkled.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2026 BET Awards. Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

For this year’s BET Awards, Jodie Turner-Smith floated like a butterfly in a fully printed Roberto Cavalli dress. The actor’s lace-up piece was covered in an overlapping orange, blue, black, and pale yellow pattern of butterfly wings. Statement earrings and a set of blue-trimmed arm sleeves gave her look a playful Y2K touch.

Kehlani

Kehlani attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even without the night’s trending cutouts or slits, Kehlani still made a sultry statement on the red carpet. The singer slipped on a deep red dress from Chats by C.DAM, whose ruched off-the-shoulder sleeves were gathered into a sharp, high neckline. Cinched by a silver bar detail, the piece was simply paired with glistening diamond rings and silver sandals, which also smoothly framed the singer’s signature array of intricate tattoos.

Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack performs at the 2026 BET Awards. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As part of the ceremony’s ongoing Lauryn Hill tribute, Tierra Whack hit the stage with Tems for a duet of The Fugees’ 1996 song “Fu-Gee-La.” For the occasion, the rapper sparkled in a white floral coat adorned with swinging tassels, worn atop a classic shirt and tie, black trousers, and spike-trimmed Vans sneakers. An exaggerated, fluffy Pipenco Lorena hat finished her look.

Madisin Rian

Madisin Rian attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Feathers have been a consistent trend on the red carpet this year, which Madisin Rian wholeheartedly embraced in a white Le Thanh Hoa gown. The model’s sweeping statement dress featured a bodice covered in multicolored embroidered and sequined feathers, as well as a fluffy train with a thigh-high slit. A pearly clutch, metallic sandals, and dangling gold-and-clear lucite drop earrings furthered her look’s dramatic effect.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For this year’s awards, Coco Jones looked radiant in a bright red crystal-trimmed bandeau top and sheer cutout skirt from Basil Soda. A stack of gold bangles and dangling drop earrings — plus a set of matching red sandals — furthered her outfit’s beachy glam.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends the 2026 BET Awards. Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland has delivered glitzy statements on the red carpet for decades — and her latest look was no exception. With a plunging, sparkling gold dress and matching crystal-accented Alexis Bittar jewelry, the musician exuded pure goddess glamour to present recording executive Sylvia Rhone with this year’s Ultimate Icon award.

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin attends the 2026 BET Awards. Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blackish star Marsai Martin slipped on a sleek, two-toned Salih Balta dress with a leather corset, sheer ruched skirt, and lace-trimmed train for this year’s BET Awards. A metal cross pendant necklace and radiant pink blush provided a perfect finishing touch.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli attends the 2026 BET Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer, gauzy textures filled this year’s BET red carpet, and Flo Milli delivered one of the trend’s most visually striking takes of the night. The musician’s strapless minidress was covered in swirling black tulle, which flowed into a train crafted from numerous strips of fabric. Leather and PVC-strapped sandals accessorized the moment, while silver cuff bracelets, rings, and a sculptural statement choker gave the look a punky edge.

Lizzo

Lizzo attends the 2026 BET Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lizzo sparkled at the BET Awards in a sheer, glittering brown dress by Christian Cowan. Her stylist, Kristen Ritchie, paired the draped design — a gathered, “wet” look style that’s also been worn by Julia Fox and Sydney Sweeney — with matching sandals and an assortment of equally sparkly diamond rings.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the 2026 BET Awards. Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a dramatic shape, Queen Latifah slipped on a voluminous textured black coat over a classic black skirt and pumps for the red carpet. A braided bun, gold statement earrings, and a striking deep red lip punctuated the ensemble.

Tems

Tems attends the 2026 BET Awards. Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Tems wore a custom brown Luis De Javier dress with a feather-covered train, complemented by a diamond necklace.