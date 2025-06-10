The 2025 BET Awards red carpet brought a slew of standout fashion moments via pop culture icons from every decade on Monday evening. Entertainment’s brightest stars flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 25th annual ceremony, and with recognition for best Female Hip-Hop Artist of the year, all eyes were on fashion it girl, Doechii.

For her career milestone, the breakthrough performer opted for a suitably memorable statement in the form of Miu Miu’s beloved bandana top — a move that would make any of her Y2K-era counterparts proud. Going all in with a monochromatic red look, she broke out the viral piece from the brand’s recent archive and teamed it with a skirt and belts — yes, plural — from the Spring/Summer 2024 show. It was yet another example of the hitmaker’s penchant for method dressing. The category? Award-winning and trend-setting star.

Working with her go-to stylist Sam Woolf, Doechii teamed the look with flower-adorned Jimmy Choo strappy sandals, stacks of Dinosaur Designs resin and wood bangles on her arms, and 1970s-style bamboo hoop earrings.

Doechii Getty Images

When accepting her accolade on stage, the 26-year-old chart-topper also used the platform to address the riots in Los Angeles and advocate for the rights of immigrants and those in marginalized communities. Her passionate speech prompted many rounds of applause and praise from her fellow entertainers and has been doing the rounds on social media since the ceremony. “I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people,” Doechii told the room. “For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza, we all deserve to live in hope and not fear. We protest against hate.”

Scroll on to see more of the evening’s stellar looks.

Kerry Washington

Getty Images

The actor, producer, and activist walked the red carpet in a quintessentially ladylike Oscar de la Renta faille gown, emblazoned with a pretty abstract butterfly print.

Ashanti

Getty Images

Helping BET celebrate its quarter-century anniversary, Ashanti performed a medley of her beloved 2000s hits. Gracing the red carpet ahead of taking the spotlight, the singer wore a plunge neck Alexandre Vauthier gown, Tom Ford heels, and Lorraine Schwartz bling.

Mariah Carey

Getty Images

Audiences were also in for a treat thanks to a performance from Mariah Carey, who was being honored with the Ultimate Icon award. Before she slipped into a gold embellished number to perform her new song Type Dangerous for the first time, the record-breaking singer dazzled in a sparkling — and snatched! — silver gown.

Keke Palmer

Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate continued her red carpet winning streak as of late — and debuted her chic new bob too. This time around, Palmer exuded confidence in an asymmetric beaded and embellished Chanel Haute Couture mini dress.

Jennifer Hudson

Getty Images

As the night was all about celebrating the impact of pop culture’s key performers, it wouldn’t have been complete without a hair-raising appearance from Jennifer Hudson. The Oscar-winner brought the house down when she took to the stage with Jamie Foxx in a black blazer dress and bling, but earlier, she made an entrance in a figure-hugging Gaurav Gupta gown and eye-catching Jared Jewelers diamonds.

Ciara

Getty Images

Defying red carpet expectations, Ciara turned heads in a unique look that incorporated a leather button-up and a fringed skirt with a train by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri. Adding her own twist, the singer styled it with a baseball cap and oodles of diamonds. With her hotly-anticipated eight studio album CiCi dropping any day now, all eyes were on the aughts-era pop princess turned mogul.