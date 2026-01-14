No one is having a better week in Hollywood than Teyana Taylor. Hot off the heels of her first-ever Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for her role in One Battle After Another, Taylor was back in the spotlight just two days later on Jan. 13 for the premiere of her newest film, The Rip. And after delivering red carpet slay after slay over the past few months, the All’s Fair actor’s latest look proves that she isn’t slowing down any time soon. In fact, after last night’s Netflix premiere in New York, Taylor took to Instagram with the caption, “I ain’t lettin’ up” — a fitting follow-up message to her magnificent sculptural dress.

Taylor, who stars alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Rip, arrived at Lincoln Center wearing one of her best looks yet. (That’s saying a lot for someone with such consistent style, too). She wore a striking ensemble from Paris-based couturier Ashi Studio, a label you might recognize from dressing celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown, Hailey Bieber, and most recently Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Golden Globes. Taylor opted for an all-black look from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The gown featured sheer black jersey draping covering her entire body, including her hands and face. But the drama didn’t end there. The dress accentuated Taylor’s hips into a super exaggerated sculptured silhouette.

Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Taylor wore sheer black tights and ankle-strap pumps to go with her look — styled much like the runway model who originally wore it.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The actor added her own spin with a sparkling diamond ear cuff and two stunning platinum diamond rings from Spinelli Kilcollin and Repossi.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor posed with fellow co-stars, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, on the red carpet. The crime thriller set in Miami will be released on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 16.