Jodie Turner-Smith is quite the hair chameleon, with a myriad of past styles that include buzz cuts, flippy bobs, and blonde mullets. Protective and natural hairstyles have also been a major part of her repertoire — think locs, afros, and plenty of braided configurations. That said, when she recently showed up at Burberry’s Winter 2025 show on February 24 in the sleekest set of cornrows, it was a fitting addition to her history of stunning and powerful hair looks.

The Queen & Slim star followed the lead of celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union, and Alicia Keys in championing the hairstyle, which has a deep and rich history in Black culture. More specifically, she showed just how versatile cornrows can be when she paired it with not one, but two very different Burberry looks. During the runway show, Turner-Smith’s short, braided style completed her totally on-trend menswear look, featuring a tan suit topped with an olive trench coat. Later on, the cornrows looked equally sleek and chic for Burberry’s after party when worn with a graphic silk slip dress and shaggy coat.

Turner-Smith, who was recently featured in the iconic British fashion house’s campaign, was part of the event’s incredibly stylish guest list, which also included Taylor Hill, Camila Mendes, and Jourdan Dunn. With such a fashionable group of attendees, there were plenty of notable beauty moments — from Nicola Beckham Peltz’s half bun to Lauryn Hill’s Burberry blanket head wrap — but the The Agency star’s neat cornrows were a showstopper. She completed the look with the glowiest glam that included a winged-out smoky eye, bright blush, and glossy red-brown lip.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model and actor’s duo of head-to-toe looks at Burberry prove just how wearable cornrows can be — especially with some of the biggest spring trends. If you’re already a fan of wearing protective styles, copy Turner-Smith and try this one out with a lightweight suit this season. And if you’re new to the straight-back braids, don’t skip these TLC-giving tips to ensure yours look just as on-point as hers.