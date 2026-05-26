Nearly two decades into her career, Teyana Taylor is finally getting her roses. Since stealing the show in the Best Picture-winning One Battle After Another, the star has been taking full advantage of her leveled-up profile, and rightfully so: It seems as though every week she’s charming a talk show host, breakdancing on SNL, or, of course, winning a red carpet. And this week it’s the last of those activities — specifically, the navy carpet of the 2026 American Music Awards (AKA AMAs), where the multi-hyphenate arrived in an off-the-face “mermaid mullet” that served as the ultimate edgy summer hair inspo.

For the May 25 ceremony, the Golden Globe-winner swapped her trademark pixie for a slightly longer look. The softly-molded ‘do was swept back, but not slicked back: While Taylor’s swooping baby hairs were immaculately laid, the style featured plenty of loose, almost wet-looking pieces that created a beachy effect. The hair flicked up at the ends — around the nape of her neck — flippy bob-style.

The romantic hairstyle was a perfect match for Taylor’s gown, a purple crepe look from Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2026 collection featuring a high slit, sculptural bodice, and matching shawl. The actor-singer opted for trendy matchy-matchy makeup, accenting her signature snatched cat-eye with sweeps of shimmery purple along both the upper and lower lash lines.

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The couture siren moment wasn’t Taylor’s only look for the show. While performing the songs "All Of Your Heart" and "Open Invite," the multi-hyphenate went Y2K sci-fi in head-to-toe metallic silver—including a chin-grazing platinum bob.