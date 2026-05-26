(Celebrity)
Teyana Taylor’s “Mermaid Mullet” Is The Edgy Summer Hair Inspo You Didn’t Know You Needed
Bye-bye, slick-back. Hello, swept-back.
Nearly two decades into her career, Teyana Taylor is finally getting her roses. Since stealing the show in the Best Picture-winning One Battle After Another, the star has been taking full advantage of her leveled-up profile, and rightfully so: It seems as though every week she’s charming a talk show host, breakdancing on SNL, or, of course, winning a red carpet. And this week it’s the last of those activities — specifically, the navy carpet of the 2026 American Music Awards (AKA AMAs), where the multi-hyphenate arrived in an off-the-face “mermaid mullet” that served as the ultimate edgy summer hair inspo.
For the May 25 ceremony, the Golden Globe-winner swapped her trademark pixie for a slightly longer look. The softly-molded ‘do was swept back, but not slicked back: While Taylor’s swooping baby hairs were immaculately laid, the style featured plenty of loose, almost wet-looking pieces that created a beachy effect. The hair flicked up at the ends — around the nape of her neck — flippy bob-style.
The romantic hairstyle was a perfect match for Taylor’s gown, a purple crepe look from Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2026 collection featuring a high slit, sculptural bodice, and matching shawl. The actor-singer opted for trendy matchy-matchy makeup, accenting her signature snatched cat-eye with sweeps of shimmery purple along both the upper and lower lash lines.
The couture siren moment wasn’t Taylor’s only look for the show. While performing the songs "All Of Your Heart" and "Open Invite," the multi-hyphenate went Y2K sci-fi in head-to-toe metallic silver—including a chin-grazing platinum bob.