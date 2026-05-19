Keke Palmer is officially making the press rounds for her forthcoming Boots Riley film, I Love Boosters — in which she stars alongside Taylour Paige, LaKeith Stanfield, and Demi Moore. The sci-fi comedy will be released in theaters on May 22, so in order to celebrate in the days leading up, Palmer made three very stylish, back-to-back stops in New York on May 19 that were all so Y2K-coded.

She began the day joining Gayle King on stage as one of the speakers at Hearst Magazine’s 3rd Annual Women’s Health Lab. For the occasion, Palmer subtly leaned into the nostalgic early aughts style, starting with a sleek pair of black capris. She paired the bottoms with a white fishnet statement corset, a pair of black patent leather mules, and silver hoop earrings to complete the look. After posing for photos with King, Palmer was later spotted in an entirely new outfit (including a new power bun updo styled with little floral pins) — which were both even more nostalgic than before. After all, Palmer is, in fact, a millennial.

The multi-hyphenate was all smiles as she walked through the revolving glass doors in her magenta wrapped cropped top and a pair of the ultimate Y2K bottoms: low-rise floral embellished denim. Oh, and she even had on a pair of classic red-soled Christian Louboutin pumps to solidify her ode to the 2000s.

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After making her way to 30 Rock for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Palmer debuted her third look of the day. This time it was an asymmetric earth-toned midi dress styled with a new pair of metallic gold pumps, which perfectly matched the gold buckle hardware on her dress.

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The asymmetric silhouette coupled with her embellished denim, Louboutins, hoops, and fishnet top, while all different, had a clear Y2K coded thread.