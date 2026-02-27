Demna’s highly-anticipated Fall/Winter 2026 debut on the Gucci runway finally happened. On Feb. 27, the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, the new creative director transformed the Palazzo delle Scintille — a historic Milanese landmark — into the backdrop for the label rooted in Italian heritage. And in order to bring his vision to life, Demna called upon celebrity friends like Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, and Elsa Hosk to help usher in this new era.

According to the show notes, “I see Gucci as a person. Someone with a wild, unforgettable past and unmistakable codes. Someone fully aware of who they are, yet restless, curious, hungry to evolve, to surprise, to be surprised, to challenge and to be challenged, to be respected, to be desired.” The celebrity casting for the show felt as much of a statement as the clothes themselves. Moss, who is widely considered fashion’s ’90s poster child, closed the show wearing one of label’s most iconic logo G-string designs. (Hailey Bieber recently wore a similar look to the GQ MOTY Awards). Moss hadn’t been on the Gucci runway since the Tom Ford era in the mid ’90s — which was clearly top of mind for Demna. As archival Gucci pieces are flying off of luxury resellers shelves, this debut was all about bringing that nostalgia back to the label with a modern twist.

(+) Estrop/Getty Images (+) Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Models emerged from the shadows on a brightly lit white runway wearing everything from slinky bandage dresses, platform patent leather pumps, two-piece businesswoman skirt-suits, and glamorous thigh-high slitted evening gowns.

(+) Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images (+) Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The makeup was glamorous — but grungy at times — and the accessories, one of the brand’s biggest selling opportunities, stayed grounded in traditional house codes, like bamboo closures.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Horsebit details also made their way onto sleek pointed-toe pumps and handle bags, while the label’s signature double GG logo appeared on silver and gold belts, skirts, bags, choker necklaces, and tights.

(+) Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images (+) Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Hosk walked the runway wearing an oversized trench coat and navy track pants lined in classic Gucci red and green.

WWD/Getty Images

“Gucci was built thanks to the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and product, but also thanks to its inherent quality to dare, to innovate, to push boundaries, to create its own rules and very importantly thanks to its inevitable representation of Italian culture and mindset,” the show notes continued.

Estrop/Getty Images

Sitting front row were celebrity friends of the house like Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Romeo Beckham, Laura Harrier, Donatella Versace, and the label’s most recent ambassador, four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka.