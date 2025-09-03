Short hair is nothing new for Kelly Rowland — who could forget the blunt, micro bob she debuted at a Kamala Harris event last year? Now, she’s returned to the bob, this time with a fresh take on the style, cut, and color. Earlier this week, Rowland revealed a sleek, asymmetric bob, parted cleanly down the middle. The subtly curved ends fall just above her shoulders, with one side slightly longer than the other. The asymmetric cut gives the haircut a cool, unexpected shape that’s worthy of a double take. Another unexpected touch to Rowland’s look? The warm brown highlights situated toward the front of her hair. They help add depth and softness, while also beautifully framing her face. The result is a multidimensional color that complements the look’s clean, polished finish.

To complement the polished hairstyle, makeup artist Leah Darcy gave Rowland what she described in an Instagram caption as a “classic bronze glam.” She also listed out the products she used in the caption: Danessa Myricks Colorfix Stix in 3, Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer, Rhode Skin Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy, Mac Cosmetics Macximal Satin Lipstick in Blankety, Nars Precision Lip Liner in Spunk, and Nars Afterglow Lip Shine in Dolce Vita.

While bobs with blunt, straight-across ends are still popular, Rowland’s look might just inspire you to take a risk next time you're in the salon chair. Asymmetric ends could be exactly what you need to refresh your style.